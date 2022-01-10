A brilliant Ghanaian young man who saw himself through high school found it impossible to further his education due to financial limitations

Efo Korku Mawutor applied for scholarships and went as far as meeting the rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism but could not get assistance

He was later sponsored by a kind woman called Gladys Akpah, a sister to one Madam Makafui Aku Akpah, who was his teacher

Efo Korku Mawutor, a young Ghanaian man has told an emotional story of how a lady he knew from nowhere decided to personally foot his bills in order for him to pursue further education.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Mawutor indicated that he was able to secure admission to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, in 2015 and 2016, but had to sit out due to a lack of financial support.

"I had paid my own school fees throughout senior High school cos my parents could not afford it. And I was catering to two of my younger siblings," he recalls.

Efo Korku Mawutor and Madam Akpah Photo credit: Efo Korku Mawutor via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Man showed gratitude

Mawutor indicates that he went as far as visiting the rector of the school personally, to beg for a chance to pay the fees later and also applied for a Mastercard scholarship at the Ashesi University to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the brilliant young man, one of his teachers, Madam Makafui Aku Akpah, made him aware that her sister, Gladys Akpah, would be able to support him, and based on that, he applied again in the year 2017.

"And guys, this woman who didn't even know my name, nor had ever seen my face, paid my admission fees to enter the university in 2017. Her generosity is what set me on the path to reaching where I am today," Mawutor said.

Life lessons from his story

Mawutor concluded the story with three powerful lessons as follows:

Live a life worth recommending. Gold-hearted humans exist in this world, no matter how many dark ungrateful hearts you meet on a daily. God's Not Dead.

Another stranger paid school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated a stranger for seeing her through school.

Donice Eunice Ikpanor who completed her tertiary education shared on Facebook how she was picked up by a stranger.

Donice said the kind man named Jeff Yaji had found her working as a bartender with her aunt at a market square and forthwith vowed to sponsor her education.

Source: Legit.ng