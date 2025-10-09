Nigerians have reacted to an emerging document containing a list of dress code rules released by Igbinedion University, Okada, for its students

The document proposes rustication for one semester as a sanction for any student who violates any of the 25 dress code rules

Many people faulted the list, wondering if the university is a secondary school, while others made jokes about it

Igbinedion University, Okada, a private Nigerian varsity in Edo, has caused a commotion online after a list of dress code rules it approved for its students emerged on the internet.

A TikTok user, @randomgirlintheworld_, posted the list on the social media platform, saying it was to ensure decorum in the university.

"Some new rules have been set in place for decorum to be enforced 💕 to be forewarned is to be fore armed love yall," she wrote.

The list contained 25 items of concern and included a general sanction of rustication for a semester for anyone who violates them.

Some items on the list included sexual'ly provocative dresses, reckless clothes, transparent wear, off-shoulder clothes, t-shirt with obscene inscriptions, heavy make-up, rumpled and dirty clothes and coloured hairstyles.

Students were also banned from massaging or sitting on the laps of the opposite gender.

Igbinedion University, Okada's dress code stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the university's dress codes below:

ella_veda said:

“This can’t be real” “are they serious?” Is this you people’s first time of seeing a private university Abi what."

victoria★ said:

"Even my secondary school no do reach like this."

𝑇𝑏𝑎𝑏𝑦4𝑦𝑢𝑢💗🌸 said:

"Lmao my hair is currently purple 😂it was blonde and pink prior."

Val said:

"The way school Dey act like after everything one kind good thing Dey wait for person Dey Taya me ehhn."

Precious 🤎 said:

"Do they forget that university students are adults."

Bibi🎀 said:

"Na them sabi! Nothing wey dem no talk last year 🤣🤣 we go again."

highly_flamable1 said:

"Abeg make my school no see this one ohhh😭😭 dem Dey quick copy rubbish ohh."

FactsGirl💯💯 said:

"Let be very honest some girls over do it,so I don't blame some schools, if they introduce this kind of rules."

OAU students reject new dress code

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) had rejected the new dress code approved by the University's Governing Council.

In a statement released on Thursday, 24 July 2025, and signed by President-elect Adelani Oluwatodimu, Secretary-General-elect Habeeb Isa, and Public Relations Officer-elect Olowosile Oreoluwa, the Students' Union expressed strong opposition to the “alleged dress code policy” introduced by the university administration.

According to the union, the recently ratified policy imposes sanctions ranging from one to two semesters of rustication for dress code violations such as dreadlocks, off-shoulder clothing, crop tops, sagging trousers, tattoos, coloured hairstyles, and “unwelcome touching” of the opposite se'x.

