A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok after unexpectedly meeting a popular celebrity at a mall

In a video, she expressed her disappointment at the celebrity for wearing 'bathroom slippers' to the mall

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has expressed utter disappointment after meeting a popular celebrity at a mall.

In a video, she criticised the celebrity's choice of outfit and her comments caught the attention of social media users.

Lady taunts popular female celebrity who wore bathroom slippers to a mall. Photo credit: @expensivesibitoronome/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady criticises celebrity over bathroom slippers

The video was shared by @expensivesibitoronome on TikTok who captured the actress walking into the mall in a short, sleeveless gown.

In her caption accompanying the video she asked netizens to guess the celebrity she saw at the mall.

"Guess the celebrity I saw today. That wore bathroom slippers today. If you know her drop your comment. She wear bathroom slippers come mall," she said.

Netizens quickly recognised the celebrity as actress Evan Okoro and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Opinions were divided, with some users defending the actress's fashion choice and others expressing disappointment.

Reactions trail video of celebrity wearing slippers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Official-Bankz002 said:

"Which one be bathroom slippers and so what she nor first dey raise body so madam rest."

@𝐚几η𝔦έⓣ commented:

"What’s wrong in wearing bathroom slippers are celebrities not normal human being like you ?"

@Favorite Apparel said:

"The kind phones wey una Dey use video our celebrities eeeh make dem no lock una for Krikri one day."

@Queen Amaka reacted:

"What’s wrong with wearing bathroom slippers are celebrities not human beings madam guess slippers not clippers."

@Ama Blessing said:

"How can we guess are we there with with u we are not good in guessing."

@Jenny of good life said:

"I like as nobody dey send Celetrity again everybody is just minding their business."

@splendid said:

"So make she no live her normal life again because she be celebrity? Nah why fake life wan finish unah."

@Utonwa reacted:

"As she wear bathroom slippers, her life still better pass your own."

@nwazulupriscilla added:

"Na her colour be this? Abi Na POS camera you take record her."

@Ivy said:

"Make una give my namesake oo, we no Dey do pass our self for here."

@Ama Blessing said:

"How can we guess are we there with with u we are not good in guessing."

@Healing said:

"I saw her that same day with road safety."

@Jenny of good life said:

"I like as nobody dey send Celetrity again everybody is just minding their business."

@splendid said:

"So make she no live her normal life again because she be celebrity? Nah why fake life wan finish unah."

@Utonwa added:

"As she wear bathroom slippers, her life still better pass your own."

Watch the video here:

Lady sees celebrity at market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the beautiful TikTok celebrity she met at a busy market.

While sharing the video on TikTok, she gushed over the girl's beauty and people rushed to the comments to react.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng