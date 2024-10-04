A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the beautiful TikTok celebrity she met at a busy market

While sharing the video on TikTok, she gushed over the girl's beauty and people rushed to the comments to react

Social media users who watched the video were able to identify the celebrity and mention her name

A video shared on TikTok captured the unexpected meeting between a Nigerian lady and popular TikTok influencer, Dizzy Love, at a busy market.

The encounter sent waves of excitement through the online community as they reacted in the comments.

Lady praises influencer Dizzy Love Photo credit: @happiness246/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over infliencer's beauty

Posted by @happiness246 on TikTok, the clip showed the lady's awe and admiration as she filmed Dizzy Love, gushing over her captivating beauty.

In her caption, she asked netizens to identify the celebrity while displaying her face in the clear video.

TikTok users quickly identified the beautiful celebrity, flooding the comments section with reactions and Dizzy Love's name.

The video rapidly gained traction, with many expressing delight at the unexpected encounter. Her charm and beauty left fans and onlookers alike in awe.

"Guess the celebrity I saw today. She's so fine," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Dizzy Love

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the encounter.

@Isaacsmart05 asked:

"Dey play who know dizzy love?

@beauty commented:

"If you are just hearing the name for the very first time gather here."

@ÅłfrëdŠãmüēł asked:

"Who be dizzy love? Na actress Abi wetin??"

@Adebiyi Olusegun said:

"E be like say na only me no sabi am but she fine sha."

@No cap said:

"Because of likes now, e don turn celeb tiktok shaa."

@visions da hero said:

"Who be ur mate here Dey play. Na davido abi."

@EmeldaOkpala said:

"Everybody na celebrity for tiktok. Me self no small na celebrity I be."

@ya_gurl_Mimi love asked:

"Who know dis one. Ahhh una too do ooo."

@Som Boy said:

"Celebrity keh? person way I de see everyday."

@sharp said:

"The girl on glasses think say na she them dy video. Some girls too do."

@Ewaoluwa said:

"Why do Dey all like running saying hello or waving won’t harm dem tho Dey are famous definitely some pple will video dem whenever dey see dem."

@miss vera said:

"Person wey carry phone give you make you video her."

@Enny ayo added:

"I no even no if nah mini tic tok celeb I go call ham bcos I no no her papa."

@petmama reacted:

"Na today be the first day I dey see this person, abeg who be celebrity? I am thinking is the girl selling fufu."

Watch the video below:

Lady sees Davido for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady could not keep calm as she met Davido for the first time at a bar when he walked in.

Calling the singer the love of her life, a part of the video had the singer and his team members at a corner.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng