Heavily pregnant Priscilla Ojo captured the interest of netizens after she proudly flaunted her baby bump with radiant confidence

She accompanied the video with a cheeky caption through which she advised ladies to avoid men, stating that a hot body results in pregnancy

Social media erupted with reactions as fans praised her charm while joking about her ironic warning

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with a video flaunting her growing baby bump in style.

Dressed in a dazzling strapless purple dress that hugged her figure, Priscilla glowed with confidence and looked radiant as she gently cradled her belly, confirming her new chapter in the journey of motherhood.

Priscilla Ojo tells ladies to avoid men as a hot body will only lead to pregnancy. Credit: @its.priscy

The short clip, which appears to have been filmed in a luxurious bathroom setting, was shared alongside a cheeky yet humorous caption that read:

“A hot body will get you pregnant, avoid men 😩😂❤️.”

Priscilla Ojo had previously taken the internet by storm on Thursday evening, July 24, after she posted photos of her baby bump and pregnancy scan barely a few months after tying the knot with her husband, Juma Jux.

Nigerians react to Priscilla Ojo’s video

Priscilla Ojo's video was met with hilarious comments from netizens who highlighted the irony in her words.

Priscilla Ojo's shows off her baby bump. Credit: @its.priscy

abigail_jamez wrote:

Make I marry then if I get belle I go avoid men.

jernald_couture_ said:

It depends. My baby has a hot body but anytime we're having segzual intakoz, she holds my waist and asks me to come inside. I give her a good knock on the head. My money have not reached the level of buying pampers.

prankhottiee commented: Everything her mother manifested has literally come to reality.. she's living in her mom's manifestation.

just_jossy wrote:

Nobody shade men reach married women Them go just Dey deceive us.

yourclosetmatters averred:

Just to say that some of us don't get baby bump until 6mths and that's ok. it doesn't mean we were actually hiding the bump but it didn't just show even though we went through some sheges all the while the bump was hidden.

jennifer.anozie.43 noted:

Pregnancy looks good on her. No big Nose or darker skin tone. Fine preggy momma.

officially ameena said:

No wonder all the men toasting me are using belle to threaten me God abeg oh I jump and pass oh.

cece_abikeade wrote:

Nothing is as sweet as you living in your mother's manifestation

aijay_omah said:

I need lessons from her on how to hide a baby bump mehn. She did it so so well.

sunsherry_of_lagos1 wrote:

2000s Dey born. There is you and I from the 90s chasing money like our life depends on it.

Enioluwa reacts to Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that influencer Enioluwa exuded excitement over the news about Priscilla Ojo’s pregnancy.

He took to his social media pages to celebrate, appreciating God for his works.

Enioluwa's post was met with mixed comments from cybercitizens.

