In a heartwarming display of uninhibited joy, a little boy brought laughter and cheer to his kindergarten graduation ceremony with an unexpected and delightful dance routine

In a video that has gone viral, a little boy was seen making amusing dance moves as he was called on stage during his kindergarten graduation ceremony

The video capturing the memorable moment quickly went viral, leaving viewers captivated by the young boy's infectious energy and comedic talent

A viral video shared by @espn has shown a little boy's hilarious dance steps as he was called on stage during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

The kindergarten students were seated on one side of the auditorium while their parents were sitting on the other side of the hall.

Little kid wows the internet on stage. Photo Source: TikTok/@espn

Source: TikTok

As the ceremony progressed, the audience was unaware that a surprise awaited them.

When the young boy's name was called, laughter and applause erupted as he first took a bow before bursting into an impromptu dance routine that astonished the audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Every step he took was met with laughter and admiration from the audience.

When the young dancer finally reached the stage, he paused momentarily, taking a few bows as if acknowledging the thunderous applause and laughter that echoed through the auditorium.

The comment section was flooded with praise for his unique dance routine, with many noting how his outfit perfectly complemented his infectious energy.

Social media reactions:

@patricekofa said:

"He thought he finished university."

@callerboy99 said:

"Bro thought he was done until he got to college."

@toshajordan8 commented:

"And still showed respect once he got on stage."

@chief_kief42 said:

"The outfit compliments his dancing."

@johnnyswipet said:

"He should save this than make him do the same thing in high school."

@missgrace0606 said:

"He thinks it's done but doesn't know it's just the beginning."

Watch the video:

Little girl arrives school graduation party in long artificial eye lashes, nails

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that a little girl was spotted with artificial lashes and nails at her graduation.

The beautiful little girl has been making headlines over her appearance at her graduation party.

This, however, didn't sit well with many netizens who took to the comments section to air their thoughts about the video.

Source: Legit.ng