A Nigerian man, who spent most of his life in the United States, shares his decision to return to Nigeria for a fresh start

He left a six-figure tech job in New York to move permanently to Lagos, and shared why he made the move

In a TikTok video, the man shared what led to his decision, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the video

A Nigerian man who had lived most of his life in the United States of America shares why he returned to his home country to start a new life.

He stated that he had a six-figure tech job in New York but decided to leave it and move permanently to Nigeria.

In a video by @garth.ikomi on TikTok, the man, who is originally from the Itsekiri tribe in Nigeria, shared why he moved to Lagos.

He stated that he started travelling to his hometown in 2022, but when he visited Lagos, his perspective about the country changed.

The man said:

“I started travelling to Nigeria in 2022. I typically always go to where my family’s from...One year, I decided to go to Lagos and that really opened my eyes. I saw modernity, I saw beautiful buildings.”

He stated that he wondered why there were always new buildings in Lagos and decided to do his research.

While doing his research, he discovered the potential in the country and decided to move permanently to the country to start a new life.

Watch his full video below:

Reactions as US-based man moves to Nigeria

@TOTEMOWO said:

"Thank you so much my brother, this is the kind of mentality we want more people to have about Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Gradually we are going to get there, we just need faith and pessimism to trust in the process. We are rising."

@Borasiam said:

"Bro unlocked a secret many people haven’t found it. I’m in the US now trying to make bread before going back to Nigeria to set up something."

@White Finance said:

"That's very interesting and inspiring. and here's me trying to leave the country. are you an igbo guy mate?"

@ruinartmami said:

"I’m moving to Lagos from Houston, for the exact same reason but I’m just going to work remotely to earn USD. Friends and family always wonder why I want to move lol, I’m willing to start over bc I’m young and no baggage!"

@Dani said:

"I like this mindset.. I will try this."

@Trade with Kunmi said:

"Nigeria is the only country in the world with Positive Population Growth…I’d love to collaborate and share ideas with you bro."

@ACHIEVER said:

"Thanks bro. I'm planning to move back. Canada is overrated."

@G€€FORGUM said:

"Body go tell you bro! Give it time."

