A young man relocated to Nigeria after living in Southeast Asia to start a laundry business.

In a TikTok post, he highlighted five reasons he abandoned life abroad to try the uncertain entrepreneurial terrain in Nigeria.

The laundry business owner, @dubem2828, noted that he lived in Vietnam and Malaysia and discovered that overseas is not all perfect.

Reasons for starting laundry business in Nigeria

While speaking highly of the Southeast Asian countries he lived in, the Nigerian said he realised Nigeria has hidden opportunities.

"I discovered that abroad isn't always that better. When I moved to Vietnam and Malaysia, I thought everything will be perfect. Yes, the environment was clean, the system worked, and the cities were developed. But, I also realised something deep: Success is not always about where you are.

"It is about how you think. I could stay there and survive, or I could return home and build something of my own.

"I saw that Nigeria has many hidden opportunities. Many people only about Nigeria's problems, but what I saw when I came back was a country full of needs and need great business opportunities..."

He said he decided to provide solutions to the problems people encountered in the laundry sector, adding that he chose to take the business seriously and not treat it like a side hustle.

"People were frustrated with laundry service delays, lost clothes, poor customer service as well. That's when I said, 'wait, this is my chance to fill that gap and do it better.''

He continued:

"Living abroad taught me what good systems look like. In Malaysia, for example, their laundry shops were clean, fast and even tech-driven. I learnt how they run their business, the customer service, the pricing, the environment. When I returned to Nigeria, I said why can't we have this same standard here?"

His reasons sparked mixed reactions online.

Laundry service owner's story stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

OYEKING said:

"You have really took a very bold step bro. I salute your courage, the lord will increase and forgive all your mistakes. Peace."

jay2coded said:

"So, before u traveled u never saw the opportunities in nigeria? 😂😁 oga if the abroad favour you, u nor go return make we dey talk truth lol."

ugah paschal said:

"I learn from this. Make I keep my international passport one-side.. I no dey go anywhere. we d!e here."

jessejax7 said:

"Laundry business is a great business, it it side hustle base on how you handle it and how you package it, I see it as big business not just dry-cleaning alone, and thank God today I’m able to own two massive laundry offices in different locations with many workers I’m paying well from the same business, it is how you see it and view it that’s how it will turn out to be, I just don’t own the business for name sake but I thank God it created job opportunities for others as well."

user5092206888523 said:

"Fantastic idea my brother, God will multiply your business. this is so good. BUT, don't leave the business for any body, always make sure you're part of it every day. You will thank me later. cheers. 👍. Love from UK."

Sir peterson said:

"Am into laundry bet me laundry business will only feed you , it wil not make u rich take it or leave it."

Aku Amia said:

"You dey call Vietnam abroad 😂 dey play.. Why you no enter USA or Canada."

