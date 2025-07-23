A Nigerian man is happy that he has established his own business after moving to Lagos to learn a trade

The man said he moved to Lagos in 2023 to serve as an apprentice to someone else who trained him

After the training in the line of business, he has been settled, and he opened his own business in the same city

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian man who has established his own business.

The man said he opened his own business after serving as an apprentice under someone who trained him.

The young man has now opened his own shop. Photo credit: TikTok/@sirwhiteshelvingsolution.

Source: TikTok

In a post he made on TikTok, the man, @sirwhiteshelvingsolution, said he had moved to Lagos in 2017.

He said from 2017 to 2023, he worked for his 'Oga', and he was settled after six years.

He has now set up his own business, and he said his family, particularly his mother, was happy.

His words:

"2017, came to serve my boss in Lagos. 2018, it's never easy. 2019/2020, I don become be senior boy, manager. December 2023, settlement day. Received blessing from my boss. In the presence of both parents. I was very happy. After settlement, mom was so happy. Same 2023. 2024, back in Lagos. Ready to flex life to fullest. Opened my own shelving shop. Same 2024, Gradually putting things together."

According to the businessman, he now owns three shops and 10 staff.

The young man said he worked as an apprentice for six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@sirwhiteshelvingsolution.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man opens his shop after apprenticeship

@Ahbi Cakes n Confectionaries said:

"This Igbo system of serving, then after some years. You would be settled. Shows helping hands. Some day you would have people serving you. The circle continues. God bless the Igbos for this."

@Ifeanyichukwu said:

"Encouraging...out of 3 of my boys that came boi together 2 went away. To settle the patient one next yr December after six yrs. while the other ones are doing absolutely nothing in the village..it's not easy, is a journey of the patient, you will letter enjoy it, I was once a boi-boi too. now I employ workers since it's difficult to see a patient boy this days."

@mini celeb said:

"What people don’t understand is, boi boi (servant ), is just like a school where you study, learn and go through pains and joy for 4-6 years and sign out(settlement), just be loyal and genuine na God go run the rest."

@JC THE 23rd said:

"Well my boss didn't settle me and he is not willing to. The man is just heartless, I hustle he said I stole his money."

Young man opens his own shop in Enugu

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a hard-working young man has been praised on social media after he successfully completed his apprenticeship.

The man was said to have served his oga for seven years, after which he was 'settled' to open his own shop.

A photo of his shop trending online shows that he deals in cosmetics and his shop is located in Enugu state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng