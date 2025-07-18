A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her younger brother who's currently in his final year in school

In the WhatsApp chat, the intelligent young man used 'perfect' English to request money from his elder sister

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the young man's words

A screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between a Nigerian lady and her younger brother has left social media users in stitches.

The conversation, which was shared on TikTok, showed the young man's impressive use of English as he requested financial assistance from his elder sister.

Lady posts chat with younger brother

Identified as @manma on TikTok, the sister shared the WhatsApp conversation, stating that it was from her younger brother.

The chat showed the young man's eloquent plea for help, as he wrote:

"Good morning. I trust this message finds you well. I write to you in a state of earnest distress, let's call it a refined cry for help. This final year journey has proven to be quite the formidable adversary and I seem to be navigating increasingly treacherous financial waters. Your kind consideration would mean more than words can capture, even if it's 2k?"

His use of "perfect" English in his message impressed many social media users, who took to the comments section to react to his words.

His sister's quick response also caught the attention of many as she replied with a funny sticker.

Reactions as boy begs sister for money

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny post.

