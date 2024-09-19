A female member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, has caught the attention of people

In a video recently shared by the church on its official TikTok account, the lady was seen testifying before the congregation

Internet users were blown away by not just her beauty but how refined her English was and gushed over the lady

A video of a female Lord's Chosen testimony in the church has sent social media users into a frenzy.

"Quantum Leap: Promoted From Analyst to Manager," the clip released via the church's TikTok account was captioned.

The pretty testifier in the church's signature green apron appreciated God for unexpected job promotion and her brother getting a 10-year visa in the United Kingdom after his master's program.

According to the lady, she is a financial data analyst and got an unprecedented brother to the position of a branch manager when she never prayed for it.

Many internet users who watched the clip could not get over her excellent command of English and physical beauty. At the time of this report, the clip on @tlccrmofficial has amassed over 77k views.

Watch her testimony video below:

People gush over the Lord's Chosen lady

user8157730649896 said:

"I go start this church cause of this fine girl lol."

Olisaemeka 🧤 said:

"Wow as I hear the English I just continue the video."

Celebrity_best ☮️🐍said:

"This one supposed go viral ❤️no be other once way I Dey see their edit."

Mimi finance said:

"Beautiful testimony from a beautiful lady."

delightoma22 said:

"Thank you God of the chosen. I tap into this testimony. Believing God for a miracle job."

niketor said:

"To see chosen wey fine like this...na connection...see sweet testimony."

phyxeryor said:

"I don’t even listen to what she is saying wetin just come to my mind b say first chosen wey fine for my eye."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a media personality, Amanda Chisom, had advised the Lord's Chosen on steps to take concerning future testimonies.

Lord's Chosen member's testimony trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lord's Chosen member had gone viral over his testimony.

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, the man was seen speaking to a large congregation of other Lord's Chosen members. According to him, God rescued him from attacks by assailants who wanted to take him to a bush.

He claimed one of the assailants used a cutlass on him, but he did not sustain any cuts as his body repelled the metal. He also claimed that another assailant shot him, and the bullet could not penetrate his body. He said the final part was when he was taken into the bush by the assailants and one of them attempted to slap him.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

