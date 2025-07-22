A Nigerian lady has shared a video showering praise on popular actresses, Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic

In a video she shared her observation about the actresses after Genevieve Nnaji recently graced the birthday party of Rita Dominic

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok supported her opinion and even joined the lauding the actresses

A video of a Nigerian lady appreciating the beauty of two prominent Nigerian actresses, Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic, has been making the rounds on social media.

The clip garnered attention online as netizens joined the conversation and lauded the actresses for standing out.

Lady praises Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic for maintaining 'natural' beauty.

Source: Instagram

Lady hails Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic

The video was shared on TikTok by @blessedone384, who expressed admiration for Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic.

According to her, the actresses' commitment to embracing their natural beauty is truly inspiring.

The occasion that sparked the praise was Genevieve Nnaji's attendance at Rita Dominic's birthday party, where she reportedly made a grand appearance.

Blessedone was clearly impressed by the actresses' confidence and beauty that radiated as they interacted together.

She said:

"No BBL, no face filter, no kpomo mouth but these beautiful actresses and legend Rita Dominic and Genevieve Nnaji are living their best life with their natural body, no enhancement, guys this is beautiful. Genevieve Nnaji honored Rita Dominic birthday in a grand style and these two beautiful are making names for their self."

Lady shares what she noticed about Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as lady praises Genevieve, Rita Dominic

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users praising the actresses' natural beauty.

Many who viewed the video on TikTok applauded the ladies for embracing their unique features and rejecting artificial enhancements.

@Komeh Pretty said:

"Beautiful Queens Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic."

@Julie said:

"Rita Dominic my role model and beautiful with brain Genevieve."

@Kumasi Nii Kala said:

"That's soo lovely like that."

@Mamontsheng said:

"The legend is Mercy Johnson. She is still continuing with her she never goes to for being famous and called celebrity. Acting it's in her blood and still pushing. I will bow for Mercy."

@job amuri said:

"Reedee has a very beautiful soul in and out filled with positivity coz genny didn’t show in her wedding but no beef no grudges still positive as if there was nothing love u Rita."

@Evergreen Jay said:

"Ponmo mouth got me rolling na real Ponmo mouth."

@amassexyi said:

"Same thing I was thinking how do they maintain the ageless beauty. I rily adore these ladies I wish I can slim down and luk younger myself."

@Celeste Twin Wilkin said:

"The world greatest actress Queen Genevieve Nnaji. Love from the Caribbean."

@IboroA added:

"So natural ND descend."

Watch the video here:

Man blown away after meeting Genevieve Nnaji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Genevieve Nnaji, a Nigerian actress, producer and director has been stealing the show and dazzling her fans due to her aura and enchanting appearance.

A young man was starstruck after unexpectedly meeting Genevieve and a video from the heartwarming moment was shared online.

