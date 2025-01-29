Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress, producer and director who has continued to steal the show and dazzle her fans due to her aura and enchanting appearance

A young man was starstruck after unexpectedly meeting Genevieve and a video from the heartwarming moment was shared online

Many people gushed over Genevieve's ageless look while some admitted being jealous of the young man for meeting their favourite celebrity before them

A video of actress Genevieve Nnaji and a starstruck fan has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The fan, @thepalazzoboy, posted the video on TikTok and explained that he had accompanied Damola Adeniji, a makeup artist, to execute a job, only to find out the client was Genevieve.

The young man was starstruck after meeting Genevieve Nnaji. Photo Credit: @thepalazzoboy, Instagram/@genevievennaji

"Went to work with @Damola Adeniji and his client for the day was the one and only Genevieve Nnaji… Still doesnt feel real…" he wrote.

In the clip, Genevieve, who wore an off-shoulder outfit, was welcoming as the young man drew closer to make a video with her.

He complimented her looks and they laughed about something not clear in the video.

Watch his video below:

Genevieve Nnaji's appearance stunned people

honia etty said:

"Woooow !! I was crushing on her recent pics 🥰 I love her."

JoySparkle said:

"She's a grandma and I look older than her."

Krafted_official said:

"This woman is ageless, she still looks 25."

Eleanor said:

"She and this wig 😂😂hmm abeg which year we dey?"

Nnanyereugo Kizito said:

"For a guy to turn and switch up a babe vibe just to snap with Genevieve, count me in.. cos she's puuurrrfect."

Chynyere said:

"Shift back small please, I don’t like how close you got to her 😩😂❤️so jealous! Love her so much!!!!!"

Kesta Analytics said:

"I Dey see say you Dey shout blood of Jesus, blood of Jesus!! Before you go snap with am."

Godpassyou said:

"Why’s no one talking about Genevieve’s young and glowy skin?"

evargreat_ said:

"Genevieve Nnaji is the standard for beauty."

Slatt said:

"Funny enough she was the epitome of beauty before all these bbl and Botox become popular."

gege_296 said:

"When you don’t marry this is how you will look like !! No headache no nothing!! Peace of mind don finish this woman spiritually and physically cos see beauty now !!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Genevieve Nnaji had started the new year with a social media appearance.

Genevieve Nnaji graces ThisDay anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nigerian movie star Genevieve Nnaji attended ThisDay newspaper's 30th anniversary celebration.

The actress' appearance became a hot topic on social media as people gushed over her look. People took to her official page to shower her praises.

Founded on January 22, 1995, ThisDay has become Nigeria's most trusted and influential newspaper over the past three decades. Its robust reporting earned it an esteemed position among the corporate elite, politicians, and diplomatic corps, solidifying its reputation as a leading voice in Nigerian media.

