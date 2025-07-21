At least 19 confirmed dead after military plane crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Some worried parents stormed school gates in desperation for information about their children following the crash

One of the parents shared how she was feeling as she shared details about her son, who attended the school

Moments after a military plane crashed into a school in Bangladesh, parents desperately stormed the college building to get information about their children.

19 people were said to have lost their lives after a military plane crashed into a college campus in Bangladesh.

Parents arrive at the school gate as a military plane crashes into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara in Bangladesh. Photo: Munir Uz Uzzman, Abdul Goni

Source: Getty Images

The crashed plane is said to belong to the Bangladeshi Air Force, and at least 16 people have been confirmed dead.

The crash happened at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara in Bangladesh on Monday, July 21.

Parents eagerly await news of children

According to a local report, Parents gathered at the gate of Milestone School after hearing about the unfortunate accident.

Dozens of family members arrived at the school with some praying and crying.

Others were pleading with law enforcers for help as emergency responders worked to secure the scene.

A crying mother told newsmen:

“I’m not in a situation to speak...my son who is a class-six student...he is still inside the compound. I don’t know what his situation now is!”

A military spokesperson said that the F-7 BGI jet took off at past 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed after experiencing a technical problem shortly after takeoff.

Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the crash was reported around 1:18 pm and firefighters were dispatched right away.

Military jet crashes into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara in Bangladesh. Photo: Abdul Goni

Source: UGC

Images from the scene also showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.

A teacher who witnessed the accident also shared her account about what happened when the plane crashed.

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said the incident would be investigated.

His words:

"The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable."

He added, per the BBC:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

This accident happened weeks after an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 on board and leaving one survivor.

Air India plane crash preliminary investigation report released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a month after the Air India plane crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

