A military aircraft crashed into a school in Dhaka's Uttara area, resulting in both deaths and injuries.

The unfortunate incident reportedly happened at Milestone School and College in Bangladesh while students were present.

Terrifying moment plane crashed into a school in Bangladesh. Photo credit: @newsofbahrain/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students run as plane crashes into school

Eyewitnesses described the horrific moment when the Bangladesh Air Force Chengdu F-7 BGI fighter jet slammed into the school, sending flames and smoke billowing into the air.

Television footage captured the devastating aftermath, with emergency responders rushing to the scene to assist those affected.

The authorities confirmed that the aircraft involved belonged to the Bangladesh Air Force, News of Bahrain reports.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and emergency preparedness in the area.

Video shows students running away after plane crashed into their school in Bangladesh. Photo credit: @newsofbahrain/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The crash resulted in great damage to the school and surrounding areas, including the loss of lives.

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, and those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The incident is currently still under investigation, and officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It was also gathered that the incident's impact on the local community and the school is still being assessed.

Reactions as plane crashes in Bangladesh

Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking news in the comments section.

@benzlion10 said:

"How is that possible?? those countries such as india and Bangladesh are not qualified to operate any aircraft."

@Shaheen Shah said:

"Very tragic incident May Allah bless the departed souls condolences to the bereaved familes."

@EagleEyes said:

"May the Almighty Allah protect them all. ameen."

@DoubleTrouble added:

"Please don't buy jets from China. Only buy from Russia."

@milahs_shalim said:

"Military training plane should not fly around populated area sad truth is this country's never follow rules of safety and security."

@zoriya bacha said:

"In Sha Allah Things will be better with time Allah kair kry. Stand with our brother Bangladesh people."

@unknown added:

"Horrific news. Sincere condolences to the families and country for your loss of these sweet little angels.You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love from South Africa."

@its ayman reacted:

"For anyone wondering, it wasn’t a commercial or fighter jet, it was a training jet and the pilot was on his last exam."

@Taniya Ahmed added:

"A lot of students teachers and parents lost their lives pray for injured people."

Watch the video here:

Eyewitnesses speak as plane crashes into school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Bangladeshi Air Force training jet crashed into a Dhaka school, killing at least 19 and injuring more than 100, including children.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of intense fire and panic as emergency teams worked through charred rubble to find survivors.

Source: Legit.ng