A teacher who witnessed how a military plane crashed into a school in Bangladesh has shared what she saw when the accident happened.

19 people were said to have lost their lives after a military plane crashed into a college campus in Bangladesh.

According to Reuters report, the crashed plane is said to belong to the Bangladeshi Air Force, and at least 16 people have been confirmed dead.

The crash happened at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara in Bangladesh on Monday, July 21.

Teacher speaks on Bangladesh military plane crash

A teacher named Masud Tarik said she was picking up her kids when she heard an explosion.

The teacher said:

"When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind ... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke.”

A military spokesperson said that the F-7 BGI jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed after experiencing a technical problem shortly after takeoff.

A military public relations department said in a statement as quoted by Reuters:

"Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (0706 GMT)."

Some of the victims were taken to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

The head of burn at the hospital, Bidhan Sarker, said:

"A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital.”

Images from the scene also showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said the incident would be investigated.

His words:

"The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable."

He added, per the BBC:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

This accident happened weeks after an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 on board and leaving one survivor.

Air India plane crash preliminary investigation report released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a month after the Air India plane crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

