A jet belonging to the Bangladeshi Air Force crashed on Monday in the capital city of Dhaka.

The jet was said to have gone down shortly after takeoff, killing the pilot and many more people.

A military plane crashed and killed 19 in Bangladesh. Photo credit: Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Reuters. Airplane photo for illustration only.

19 people have been declared dead, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Also, 100 others, including women and children, were said to have been injured in the incident.

The pilot also died. The incident has been confirmed by the Bangladeshi military.

The jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A.K. Khandaker in Dhaka’s Kurmitola neighbourhood at 1:06 p.m and crashed shortly after due to technical problems.

The military said, per AP, that Flight Lieutenant Md. Toukir Islam, made “every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas toward a more sparsely inhabited location. Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed into a two-story building”

The military jet crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College in Uttara.

According to the Bangladeshi Fire Service and Civil Defence, those who died were mostly students of the school.

Rafiqa Taha, a student of the school who spoke to AP via telephone, said there are 2000 students in the school.

Rafiqa, who was not present in school at the time of the incident, said the school offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV. My God! It’s my school.”

Volunteers cordon off the area after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash site. Photo credit: AP.

Head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, said the incident would be investigated.

His words:

"The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable."

He added, per the BBC:

"This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."

