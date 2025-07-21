A Bangladeshi Air Force training jet crashed into a Dhaka school, killing at least 19 and injuring more than 100, including children

Eyewitnesses described scenes of intense fire and panic as emergency teams worked through charred rubble to find survivors

Authorities have launched a full investigation and declared a national day of mourning to honour the victims

A tragic air crash involving a Bangladeshi Air Force training jet has left at least 19 people dead and more than 100 injured after the aircraft slammed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s northern suburb of Uttara.

Eyewitnesses reported a devastating scene as flames engulfed parts of the campus. A thick cloud of smoke billowed into the air, visible from surrounding rooftops where bystanders looked on in horror.

Footage from the site captured emergency service workers combing through debris in a frantic search for survivors, while firefighters were seen carrying bodies from the wreckage.

The Bangladeshi armed forces confirmed that the pilot of the F-7 BGI training jet had perished in the crash. According to military officials, the aircraft had taken off at 13:06 local time (0706 GMT) before crashing into the school.

Children among victims of Bangladesh plane crash

The age range for students attending the school spans from four to 18, intensifying concerns about the scale of the tragedy. More than 50 people, including children and adults, sustained burn injuries and were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to a doctor at the facility.

Reports from teachers and students painted a harrowing picture of the incident. Rezaul Islam, a teacher at the school, told BBC Bangla that he saw the plane “directly” hit the building. Another teacher, Masud Tarik, told Reuters, “When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke… There were many guardians and kids here.” A student added that the aircraft crashed “right in front of my eyes.”

Emergency response and national reaction

The country’s fire service responded swiftly, dispatching nine fire units and six ambulances to the crash site. Aerial photos showed scores of emergency personnel navigating the charred rubble, while the public stood atop neighbouring buildings observing the rescue efforts.

In a statement on social media, Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh’s interim government, described the incident as “a moment of deep sorrow for the nation.” He said “necessary measures” would be taken to investigate the cause and “ensure all kinds of assistance.” Yunus also extended his wishes for a “speedy recovery” to those injured and instructed hospitals to treat the matter with “utmost importance.”

As part of national mourning, Bangladesh will observe a day of remembrance on Tuesday, with the flag flying at half-mast across the country.

