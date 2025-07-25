A passenger shared his observations while on an Air India flight to Colombo, weeks after a deadly crash

A man named Josh Cahill shared his experience in an Air India flight he boarded to Colombo.

He shared what he noticed about the crew members and attributed their demeanour to the impact of the plane crash that happened weeks ago.

A man who boarded an Air India flight days after the crash shares what he noticed about the plane's interior and the crew.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

In a TikTok video by @josh_cahill, the man shared what he noticed about the plane interior and the air hostesses

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

The man shared what he noticed about the air hostesses he met on the plane, which were quite unusual to him.

He said:

“You probably want to know, what is the atmosphere on board? What does it feel like? Very quiet. They seem to kind of have a no engagement policy. Keep probably everthing to bare minimum because I can imagine that maybe a lot of travellers were being concerned.

“You will think they would be more comforting or nice or giving you that feeling that you’re in safe hands. They’re just super cold, distant, and maybe traumatized.”

He also showed some worrying observations about the plane seats and interior.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Air India passenger’s review

@Milan said:

"Balked landings/go arounds if anything make them safer?? I don’t really understand the relevance of this procedure to the review on air India. GAs are standard practise."

@Maoui said:

"After you are not a pilot at all, there is always a reason to do a go around, and yes it safer this way. A big lost like that it’s never funny for a company so yes cabin crew can be hurt by this situation and obviously not be happy after the tragedy."

@Ea-Nasir said:

"As a budget traveller, a long haul flight was 50% off compared to other airlines. saw it's air India , and said no straight away."

@Reena V said:

"It's really sad the state Air India is in considering that Tata took over and they hired a top executive from Singapore Airlines to manage the company. He seems to be failing miserably."

@WildMannered said:

"That air line shouldn’t even exist these rich owners don’t even care if it’s safe or not they just want the money coming in people need to boycott."

@Mogavy said:

"I can truly understand how you felt."

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

Worrying update about plane crash’s only survivor emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that health concerns surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh a month after the tragic Air India plane crash.

Ramesh, still haunted by the tragedy, reportedly suffers from recurring nightmares of the incident, according to his relative Krunal Keshave.

