YoungHoon Kim, the world's smartest man, has declared on X (formerly Twitter) that he is nothing but a servant of the Lord Jesus

Via his X handle, the man with the highest intelligence quotient (IQ) proudly shares his belief in Christianity.

Read his tweet below:

YoungHoon Kim's post on X sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to YoungHoon's social media post below:

@Persevere_27 said:

"Servants of Jesus are humble and would not boast of their intelligence in every single post… GOD Bless!"

@MentallyNathan said:

"Thinking themselves wise, they became fools.

"Do you think yourself wise there partner?

"Sorry if I am laying on the persecution a little too thick."

@nicogm_7 said:

"The Lord be with you, my brother. Rest assured and stand tall, for the world will come to know. And the beauty will be beyond belief. And the beauty will be truly moving. And the beauty will redeem. Oh, what a beautiful song."

@chronicles_Curi said:

"Jesus is there for you all the time.

"He is never too busy to listen to your prayers.

"He is willing to forgive you of your sins as long as you confess them to him.

"He died to save humanity.

"We owe it all to him."

@AliLevineDesign said:

"I love your boldness! He’s been calling me to become more bold every day with my faith and my testimony."

@ChipOwen6 said:

"I agree God spared Trump’s life. How do you weigh this and his incredible feats with turning an utter blind eye to unapologetic (non-repenting) pedophelia in high positions of power? I am a man of Christ. I am MAGA.

"I am NOT OK with this. Jesus was very clear in this topic of children."

Highest IQ holder declares his belief

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the world's smartest man, YoungHoon Kim, had publicly declared his belief.

YoungHoon Kim was named the world record holder for IQ in 2024, according to a news report by Asia News Network. The outlet reported:

"South Korean Kim Young-hoon scored 276 at the World Memory Championships, according to the organiser of the competition, the World Mind Sports Council, on Thursday, July 18."

