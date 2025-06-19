YoungHoon Kim, the man who currently holds the record for possessing the highest IQ has publicly declared his faith

In a viral post he made on X, YoungHoon Kim said he believes Jesus Christ is God, the truth and life

His post immediately caught the attention of the public as it gathered 15 million views and 260,000 likes

YoungHoon Kim, known as the man with the highest IQ in the world, has declared his faith.

In a viral post he made on X, Kim, who has an intelligence quotient of 276, said he believes in Jesus Christ.

YoungHoon Kim, man with world's highest IQ says he believes in Jesus Christ. Photo: X/YoungHoon Kim and Getty Images/Ron and Patty Thomas/imamember.

The post quickly caught the attention of his followers and other users on X.

Kim wrote:

"As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life."

YoungHoon Kim was named the world record holder for IQ in 2024, according to a news report by Asia News Network.

The outlet reported:

"South Korean Kim Young-hoon scored 276 at the World Memory Championships, according to the organiser of the competition, the World Mind Sports Council, on Thursday, July 18."

Legit.ng reported that he is the founder of YoungHoon Kim is the Founder & President of the United Sigma Intelligence Association (USIA) and that he was born in 1992.

See his post below:

Reactions as YoungHoon Kim declares faith in Jesus

@chronicles_Curi said:

"The creator of all things, the redeemer, the savior of all mankind. He owes me nothing, but I owe him everything."

@embracelovetv said:

"If the world's most brilliant mind humbly proclaims Christ as Truth, perhaps wisdom begins not in intellect, but in awe. Even at IQ 276, the cross remains the highest revelation of all. For this is how God loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16."

@SkylarSwall said:

"They can't say Christians are stupid with guys like you, Aquinas, Mendel, and Newton around. A lack of faith in Jesus Christ is not an intellectual issue, it's an issue of Pride."

@HaynesRoge56956 said:

"Thank you for sharing your thoughts and belief that Jesus Christ is God, the way, the truth and the life. I am in complete agreement with you. May God Bless you in everything!"

@RamsFansForum said:

"It’s a matter of faith. And, faith is the hardest aspect of Christianity. When you really grasp faith, I mean really…. You will come to understand it is trust. For me, it wasn’t the Bible, it was personal experience and digging very deep into first century Christianity."

