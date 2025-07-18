A Nigerian lady has shared the voice notes she received from her husband on WhatsApp shortly after they got married

According to the lady, her husband told her he couldn't sleep and his conscience was judging him so he had to let it out

The WhatsApp conversation between the duo garnered lots of comments and reactions from social media users

A Nigerian man's funny confession to his wife after their wedding has left social media users in stitches.

A WhatsApp conversation between the duo was shared on TikTok where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments.

Lady posts WhatsApp voice notes from her husband who had a confession to make. Photo credit: @chisompretty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man confesses to wife after wedding

The wife, identified by the handle @chisompretty on TikTok, shared the chat with her followers, showing a funny confession made by her husband.

According to the lady, her husband's conscience had been bothering him, and he felt compelled to speak out.

In the chat, the hilarious husband claimed he had lied about his name and felt the need to set the record straight.

He said:

"I think I have to tell you now. I'm sorry I I kept this away for a long time from you but I think I need to clear it now I lied about my name I used to marry you. That name I used to marry you the name of our invitation and everything everything I've told you about my name I lied.

"My real name is Poka Handsome or Handsome Poka anyhow you want interchange it shall let the Handsome be there I think maybe this will help call each other to order so you know who you are up against maybe so you know the beast you are up against.

"This is a man that his personality is built around being handsome. That is who you want to challenge. This is who you are you are up against. So you are you sure that you know what you are saying are you sure ha eh this this matter go long oh this matter go long cause I believe after today by the time I'm done with you today if you see me another time if you see me see who fight pass you will never want to want to."

Man confesses to his wife after their wedding. Photo credit: @chisompretty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the funny voice notes she received from her husband, the wife expressed her amusement over the confession.

She wrote on TikTok:

"POV: My husband decided to confess because he couldn't sleep and his conscience was judging him. How could you?"

Reactions as man confesses to wife

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@She’s blesyng said:

"You see how she said Good morning even before replying the vn so demureeee and respectful."

@TRIPLE B said:

"I thought they where about separating, at least we the single people will get more members."

@Sparkle said:

"Na me fuckk up open TikTok. I don see wetin I dey find nau, now I go rest."

@TELMA reacted:

"This just so funny his such a big bby u have teo bby at home."

@ELLAMAQUEEN added:

"Ready for Mr handsome."

Watch the video here:

Man confesses after having secret affair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man confessed his fears about getting married after having a bedroom session with a married woman.

According to him, the husband caught them in the act and his reaction to the scene still haunts him to date.

