The FCCPC says it may audit telecom operators as complaints about unexplained data depletion continue

The commission stated that telecom companies must investigate complaints and explain their billing systems

The agency urged consumers to formally report unresolved issues and revealed it has resolved over 9,000 complaints

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has indicated that it could carry out audits of telecommunications operators and review customer account records, as concerns over unexplained data consumption continue to mount among subscribers.

FCCPC May Audit MTN, Airtel, Others Over Rising Complaints of Unexplained Data Depletion

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Business Daily, a programme aired on Trust TV, FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the commission was increasingly worried by the volume of complaints from consumers who claim their data bundles are being exhausted faster than expected.

According to Daily Trust, Ijagwu stated that the inability of many subscribers to determine why their data is disappearing has become a major concern for the consumer protection agency.

Ijagwu said:

“The fact that consumers are complaining and do not know exactly what the problem is, is an issue of concern to us."

Operators must explain billing practices

Ijagwu stressed that telecom companies have a duty to educate customers about how their billing systems work and to properly investigate complaints lodged by subscribers.

He noted that where consumer complaints raise serious questions, the commission has the authority to demand relevant records and conduct audits of operators’ systems to establish the facts.

He added that if investigations reveal instances of data depletion that cannot be reasonably explained, service providers would be expected to determine the cause and address the issue.

FCCPC says investigations will be evidence-based

The FCCPC spokesperson maintained that the commission does not assume telecom operators are guilty whenever complaints arise. Instead, he said all actions are guided by verifiable evidence.

While acknowledging that widespread complaints may indicate broader consumer concerns, Ijagwu emphasised that individual cases remain crucial to any investigation.

He explained that consumers who believe their data was unfairly exhausted can submit formal complaints, enabling the commission to examine records and assess what occurred.

He explained:

“We want to see the actual complaint. If a consumer purchased data and believes it was depleted unfairly, we can call for records, audit the system and determine what happened."

He also pointed out that some instances of rapid data usage may result from factors such as background downloads, automatic updates, or other activities that consume data without a subscriber’s awareness. For this reason, he said each complaint must be evaluated on its own merits.

Consumers urged to report complaints formally

Ijagwu encouraged subscribers to move beyond informal complaints and make use of official complaint channels.

According to him, many consumers express dissatisfaction without formally reporting issues, limiting the ability of regulators to intervene. He advised customers who are unable to secure a resolution from their service providers to escalate their cases to the FCCPC.

The official disclosed that the commission has successfully handled more than 9,000 consumer complaints across roughly 35 sectors, helping to secure over N10 billion in refunds and compensation for affected consumers.

NCC addresses data depletion complaints

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the NCC has denied claims of rapid data depletion on mobile networks in Nigeria.

This follows subscriber accusations that telecom operators had reduced the value of data packages available to customers.

The commission clarified that an audit carried out in the third quarter of 2024 found no proof to substantiate these claims.

Source: Legit.ng