An Indian man whose son died in the Air India plane crash had his heart shattered on the day the incident happened

It was not only his son that he lost, his daughter-in-law also died in the devastating incident that happened on June 12

The couple had paid a surprise visit to their families in India and were going back to London when their plane crashed

An Indian father has become inconsolable after he lost two family members in the Air India plane crash.

The man has shaved his head and continued to mourn his son, who died alongside his wife when they were returning to London.

Indian man mourns his only son and his son's wife Harshit and Pooja who died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: The New York Times and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Anil Ambalal Patel, a father of two children, is a widower who lost his wife to cancer years ago.

Patel has two children: a daughter, Radhi, and a son, Harshit. Radhi is now married and lives with her husband, while Harshit lived in London with his wife, Pooja.

Harshit and Pooja had paid a surprise visit to India and stayed with their families for some time. It was when they were returning to the UK that tragedy struck.

What Harshit said in last video

On the day they were going back, they had recorded a video selfie shortly before the ill-fated plane took off. They were already in the plane and they made the video from their seats and also video-called Mr. Patel from the boarding gate.

According to the New York Times, Harshit had sent his goodbyes while Pooja, wearing glasses with large frames, pouted, waved and sent a kiss.

Harshit said in the last video:

“Bye-bye, Foram and Rajveer.”

It was Harshit who was holding the camera. The video was later sent to the couple's WhatsApp group.

Mr Patel, devastated over his loss

Patel has been unable to overcome the grief caused by the death of the two young couples.

He said:

“They were my everything. They were my support.”

Mr Patel was very close to his daughter-in-law, Pooja, who she said brought healing to his house.

He told The New York Times:

“The day Pooja came to our house, she brought peace."

At some points, he even came to believe that his son's wife possessed some healing powers. He gave an example of when a child in the family was sick with water coming out from the child's eyes.

He said:

“Pooja ran her hand over her head. The next day, the baby’s eyes stopped watering.”

And now, the couple are gone, taken away by the Air India plane crash that devastated many families.

Mr Patel said:

“Whoever has been close to me, God has taken them away,” Mr. Patel said one day, in tears. “Uma was close to me. God snatched her away. Radhi was close. She married and left. Harshit and Pooja were close. Now they are also gone. I will miss Pooja a lot. If she found out I hadn’t eaten or hadn’t come home in time, she would call me to inquire after me.”

Mr Patel has collected the bodies of the couple and buried them according to Hindu rites by spraying their ashes in the Narmada River.

Mr Patel buries his son, Harshit and daughter-in-law by scattering their ashes in the Narmanda River. Photo credit: The New York Times.

