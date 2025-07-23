An Indian man is devastated by the death of his friend, who died in the horrible plane crash that happened in India

The man said his friend, Pramukh Nanda, his wife, Neha Nanda and their kid lost their lives in the Air India plane crash

He said he found it very difficult to endure the pain he felt when he heard the news that the family had perished in the tragedy

The Air India plane crash took the lives of a man, his wife and his child.

Friends of the family have taken to social media to mourn the devastating loss.

The Air India plane crash, which happened on Thursday, June 12, took 241 lives on board, leaving only one survivor.

Families who dreamt of meeting their loved ones had their dreams cut short by the devastating incident.

One of those who lost loved ones in the incident is Rohit R Khanna, who said his friend died in the crash alongside his family.

Rohit identified the plane crash victims as Pramukh Nand, his wife Neha Nanda and his son Prayash.

In an emotional Facebook post, Rohit said he found it very difficult to digest the news.

He said:

"241 Lives. Gone. Including our dear friend, Pramukh Nanda, his wife, Neha Nanda and his son Prayash. Not by fate. But by a failing system. Pramukh was a dear friend to all of us… His sudden departure has left a deep vacuum in our lives. This tragedy has reopened wounds and brought back memories of past traumatic events."

Rohit said the news was simply unbearable, noting that the pain cut deep beyond what he could express with words.

He said:

"It’s simply unbearable and unbelievable. Uncle and Aunty must be devastated. I don’t know how to digest this. I have personally lost so many friends… and this one cuts deep. It’s heartbreaking beyond words."

Reactions as man mourns friends who died in plane crash

Nilesh Malhotra said:

"So devastating. May the souls of Nada family be in peace. God give strength to the family to bear this shocking loss. Condolences and Prayers."

Salauddin Babi said:

"Our deepest Condolences. May his and the departed souls rest in peace."

Linu Varghese said:

"Yes indeed a very tragic event. Our Prayers."

Talha Sareshwala said:

"True a very humble down to earth human lost in a very tragic way….. RIP my dear Pramukh Nanda."

Sumeet Singh said:

"Sorry for your loss. It is a tragedy."

Preeti Mukerjee said:

"Very sad. Prayers for the family."

Binita Bajaj said:

"May the souls of Nanda family rest in peace."

Air India CEO speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, had shared more details about the two pilots who captained its crashed plane.

The Boeing Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people on board, was on its way to London Gatwick Airport on Thursday, June 12.

A letter he wrote to customers of the airline indicates that the two pilots have more experience than previously reported.

