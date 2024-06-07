A Nigerian lady was surprised when she listened to the voice note of her brother begging her for money

The hilarious brother sang about his request as Celine Dion's A New Day Has Come instrumental played in the background

Many people who reacted to the WhatsApp voice note the brother sent said that he revealed his hidden talent

A Nigerian lady has made a video to show people how her brother always stylishly begs her for money.

In a WhatsApp chat she (@dawnkiros) leaked online, the brother played Celine Don's A New Day Has Come instrumental as he sang, egging for N2k.

The lady's brother pressed his mobile phone. Photo source: @dawnkiros

While singing, the brother said people thought he had even when he was poor. He even pleaded to be given N1,000 if there was no N2k.

Many people who listened to his voice note said that poverty brought out the talent in him. The lady promised to share part two of the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Your Love said:

"Celine Dion is that you?"

lil_prin77 said:

"Sapa go bring ur hidden talent."

ALEX said:

"Please i have 100k for him .. it was indeed a wonderful performance."

fhavor said:

"Begging 10% presentation 90%."

praize chuks said:

"If he dey beg for 50k now na 02 Arena straight."

Rose of Sharon said:

"Guy this song sweet pass wizkid full album."

Berrn joked:

"Bro get talent pass Wizkid, ajeh."

Innocensia said:

"Reposting so that my siblings can learn I no go send without proper presentation."

BLK said:

"This has to be the most urgent 2k I've seen my entire life."

Kingpin said:

"I will give him 100k for the performance."

lovely morgan said:

"Na small thing remain make I go find the song for audiomack."

BOTBOY said:

"All this for 2k? Please send it for him."

BELIEVE_IN_DESTINY said:

"Your bro deserves Grammy than Davido."

