Bishop Thomas Aremu has affirmed his loyalty to the Living Faith Church Worldwide, stating he has no plans to establish his own ministry after retirement

During his valedictory service, he emphasized his commitment to the Winners family, acknowledging Bishop David Oyedepo as his lifelong pastor

Aremu, a foundational member of the church since 1983, will remain connected to the ministry even after stepping down from his role as Vice President of Mission Inspectorate

Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has disclosed that heis not mulling the plans of opening his own church.

He indicated that he will remain with the ministry even after his retirement on Tuesday during a valedictory.

In his speech, he said, “God’s presence is my greatest asset. I have seen God in practical terms. He gave me a pastor (Bishop David Oyedepo) after His own heart in the person of the apostle over this commission. He is my pastor.

“I don’t have a church, and I cannot have a church. This is my church. Even after retirement, I remain in the Winners family,” the Bishop said.

Born in 1957, Bishop Aremu was one of the eight foundational members of the church in 1983. The following year, he became a pastor in 1984.

He was the pioneer pastor of Living Faith Church, Ibadan, ordained a bishop in December 1999. His final designation in the ministry was Vice President Mission Inspectorate.

The ministry holds valedictory services for ministers who turn 60. However, some ministers can continue serving under the Elongated Service Scheme. Currently, 33 ministers are part of this scheme, with the first group starting in 2020.

