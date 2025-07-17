A Nigerian lady shared a video showing what the driver of the vehicle she was travelling in did on the road

A Nigerian lady who was travelling shared a video showing what the driver of the vehicle she was travelling in did.

The video is getting many views on TikTok after netizens saw what the driver parked his car and did.

In the short clip, which she posted using her handle, @smallchopsvendorinosogbo, the lady said the driver did not mind that passengers were looking.

The driver parked his vehicle, brought out his phone and started recording a video, which was reportedly meant for TikTok.

Passengers were left with no option but to stay in the vehicle and wait for him while he recorded his video.

When he was done, he came into the vehicle, and they continued the journey.

The video is captioned:

"This man no really send us. I'm traveling and my bus driver parked and started doing TikTok. He still give one boy phone say make he check the video if he dope well well."

Man shares how he occupied two seats while travelling

A Nigerian man prioritised his comfort on a day he was travelling from Enugu to Lagos state.

According to the man, he decided to pay for the entire backseat of a vehicle so that he could sleep during the journey.

The man said his comfort was all that mattered to him as he shared a video showing how he slept in the vehicle.

He shared a video showing himself in the car and how he occupied more than two seats, which he paid for.

In another video, Kelvin said he paid for the seats because even if he was taking a flight, he would still pay more.

His words:

"You are Igbo man traveling from Enugu to Lagos by road. So you booked the whole back seat. Just to sleep comfortably while traveling."

Man overpays taxi driver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who took a taxi ride wanted to pay the driver, but he made a mistake and paid more than necessary.

Social media influencer, Sir Dickson, said he was supposed to transfer N5,700 to the taxi driver, but he sent N57,000 by mistake.

According to him, the honest taxi driver refunded the money to him, and he decided to give him N17,000 as a gift.

