A Nigerian man prioritised his personal comfort on a day he was travelling from Enugu to Lagos state

According to the man, he decided to pay for the entire backseat of a vehicle so that he could sleep during the journey

The man said his comfort was all that mattered to him as he shared a video showing how he slept in the vehicle

A Nigerian man said that when he was travelling from Enugu to Lagos state, he had to pay for extra seats to guarantee his comfort.

According to the man identified on TikTok as Kelvin Tee, he needed enough space for himself so that he could lie down and sleep during the trip.

The man said he was travelling to Lagos and he needed comfort. Photo credit: TikTok/@kelvin_teee and Getty Images/DarthArt.

He shared a video showing himself in the car and how he occupied more than two seats, which he paid for.

In another video, Kelvin said he paid for the seats because even if he was taking a flight, he would still pay more.

His words:

"You are Igbo man traveling from Enugu to Lagos by road. So you booked the whole back seat. Just to sleep comfortably while traveling."

The man had extra space to sleep while travelling to Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@kelvin_teee and Getty Images/ DarthArt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man occupies entire back seats while travelling to Lagos

@Ugonneya said:

"One time I was going back to school (From Nnewi to Enugu) I bought three tickets.... I took the whole back seat because I was in my feelings and I didn't want to interact with anybody. I was shocked when we got to oji river and the driver wanted to TINYE two guys at the back because he said "how can a small girl like you be enjoying comfort, imaro na o'nwanyi Ka ibu" ara choo igbam! I just told him... ichoo ima ife di icha na AGWO NA EKE IDEMILI just put people here. He started the vehicle and we left. He murmured till we got to Holyghost.... I came down and left. He called me OGBANJE (My eyes were blue then). COMFORT is EVERYTHING Nnaa."

@King Maxxy said:

"You book am abi Passengers no dey?"

@Chisimdi Orafu said:

"As I can’t afford plane. I can afford this one."

@SPLENDOUR ONYINYEAMARA said:

"The total money don reach for flight though."

@Dr N.E.O said:

"Na lie, dem no see passenger so e come be say na only you dey back sit."

@diamond_paris said:

"Omo eeeeh, flight expensive die, any win is a win, see you see road adventures, enjoy nnam."

@Nwa said:

"Omor this is type of thing I need if to say have money because I used have motion sickness when traveling."

