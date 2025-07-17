An Indian man was heartbroken after losing two relatives in the Air India plane crash and voiced his dissatisfaction with the preliminary investigation report

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, leaving only one survivor

The investigation report on the crash was released almost a month later, but Ishan Baxi shared why he was not satisfied with it

A heartbroken Indian man, Ishan Baxi, who lost 2 relatives in the Air India plane crash, said he was not satisfied with the preliminary investigation report.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Dhir and Heer Baxi died in the Air India plane crash after visiting India for their grandmother's birthday. Photo: PA News, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Man reacts to plane crash investigation report

Two sisters, Dhir and Heer Baxi, died in the Air India plane crash while flying home to London after surprising their grandmother for her birthday.

Ishan, their cousin who lives in Ahmedabad, said he was not satisfied with the report, which was released a month after the tragic incident, The Guardian reported.

He shared his expectations for future reports on the case, describing the current one as “vague”.

Ishan said:

“We’re still hoping for a more transparent and honest investigation that doesn’t shy away from addressing possible mechanical flaws or lapses in protocol to avoid future potential accidents.

“I just hope the final report brings full clarity on what exactly failed and who’s accountable. It shouldn’t hide behind vague terms. More than anything, it should push for real changes so this never happens again.”

A cousin of sisters who died in Air India plane crash not satisfied with investigation report. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

He added:

"The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over."

The owners of Air India also mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng