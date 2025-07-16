A nursing student has shared her heart-wrenching experience after visiting a mortuary with her colleagues

According to the student, it was her first time witnessing an autopsy being carried out and what she saw affected her greatly

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A nursing student's heartbreaking encounter at a mortuary has caught the attention of many on social media.

The student, who had gone to the mortuary to watch an autopsy being carried out, shared an emotional account of her experience.

Nursing student recounts how seeing internal organs at a mortuary left her shattered. Photo credit: @userveeria2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student nearly faints after visiting mortuary

Identified as @userveeria2 on TikTok, the students recounted the moment when she witnessed an autopsy for the first time.

According to her, her reaction was intense, as she felt shaken and disoriented. In fact, she came close to losing consciousness.

She noted that she reacted that way especially after seeing internal organs for the first time.

"POV: Student in the mortuary after seeing internal organs for the first time during autopsy. I thought I was ready. I was not," her video's caption read.

Nursing student who nearly fainted at a mortuary speaks. Photo credit: @userveeria2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reaction as student nearly faints at mortuary

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Queenstach Closet said:

"Went to mortuary orientation during our first year in nursing 6 of us were hiding somewhere didn’t want to see the died bodies, the tutor saw us N told the class to go out and locked the 6 of us in de mortuary room for about 10 minutes."

@Zakayo Mu Judah said:

"In my opinion, I think performing autopsy is the most thrilling job in the universe. I wish I was a pathologist."

@mhiztohlani said:

"First time in morgue was during my 2nd year in school when we went for autopsy on a pregnant woman. Histopathology lab will humble you."

@Queen Angela123 said:

"My son told me that 50 percent of them vomited. 20 percent passed out. 10 percent ran back. Only 20 percent jade it successfully. I was terrified when he narrated their experience."

@ROA Thrift collection said:

"Not traumatizing to me anymore I’m use to it, 300 level was tough for me first time at mortuary we also did autopsy of a young lady I nearly ran mad."

@TeddyG reacted:

"In 2002 I was accepted at Wits for MbChb, and a year later we were taken to a mortuary the hideous smells there's lingered on my nostrils for days, I couldn't eat chicken. And the next year in 2004 I quit, and started BSc CS I don't regret that, I was so traumatized."

@Black Dnova added:

"I started believing that this thing is real the day I went to a clinic to stitch a cut I had on my hand, one girl there just fell on the ground immediately they started cleaning the blood, I was surprised o, I thought she got electrocutedd as she was standing close to freezer there, their senior said that she started new, that it's blood that made her fall."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares painful experience at mortuary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady publicly shared one of the most painful experiences she had while working at a mortuary.

In a video, she captured the heartbreaking sound of people wailing upon arriving at the facility to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng