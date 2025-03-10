The Trump administration launched the CBP Home app on 10 March, enabling immigrants in the U.S. illegally to "self-deport" and potentially return legally in the future

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the app's role in supporting President Trump's intensified deportation efforts

The app replaced the Biden-era CBP One, which had facilitated migrant appointments, marking a shift in U.S. immigration policy

The Trump administration introduced a new app, CBP Home, on 10 March, aimed at enabling immigrants in the United States illegally to "self-deport" rather than face arrest and detention.

This initiative marked a significant step in President Donald Trump's ongoing deportation efforts.

Trump replaces Biden immigration app with new service. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CBP home app: A tool for self-deportation

According to Reuter, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, CBP Home, allowed individuals to signal their "intent to depart," according to the agency.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted the app's purpose, stating, "The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

Trump administration's deportation push

President Trump, a Republican, had pledged to deport record numbers of migrants in the U.S. illegally.

However, his initial deportation figures fell short of the monthly average achieved in fiscal year 2024 under Democrat Joe Biden. Biden's deportations primarily targeted recent border crossers.

New regulations and app replacement

The Trump administration also introduced a regulation, effective 11 April, requiring individuals without legal status to register with the federal government or face fines or imprisonment.

Additionally, CBP Home replaced the Biden-era app CBP One, which had facilitated appointments for migrants in Mexico to request entry at legal border crossings.

Critics of the Biden program argued that it encouraged mass migration and lacked adequate vetting processes.

Upon taking office, Trump shut down CBP One, leaving migrants with pending appointments stranded and uncertain about their next steps.

Former US president Joe Biden speaking. Photo credit: Grant Baldwin via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Illegal immigration crackdown

Former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has been marked by aggressive enforcement measures aimed at reducing illegal immigration.

His administration has implemented policies such as increased deportations, the use of a new app called CBP Home for self-deportations, and the termination of the CBP One program that allowed migrants to book asylum appointments.

These actions have created significant tension and fear within immigrant communities across the United States.

Source: Legit.ng