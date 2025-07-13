A Nigerian lady who lives abroad said she has sent a lot of money back home to people asking her for assistance

The lady said she checked her Lemfi app and saw that she had been sent N13.4 million to people in Nigeria

According to the lady who shared the account balance on X, the money she sent was for people requesting for urgent assistance

A Nigerian lady who resides abroad shared her Lefi account balance showing the amount she has sent back home.

According to the lady, she has sent a lot of money to people in Nigeria who are asking for assistance.

In a post she made on X, the lady, Celta said that so far, she has sent N13.4 million to people at home.

Celta noted that some of the people she sent the money to are even asking her for a car. She noted that the account balance she shared was for a period of two years.

She said:

"I just request for my LemFi account balance and I realized between December 2023 and July 2025, I have sent approximately N13.5m to Nigeria, all in the name of urgent 10k, 5k, 50k etc. What pains me most is that some people still want me to send them a car."

In another post, Celta said someone in her family had asked for assistance and she could not send because she recently moved to a new apartment.

She noted it was then that she decided to check her Lemfi app to see how much she had sent back home since 2023 when she moved abroad.

She said:

"I just want to state here that I didn’t borrow kobo from anyone either alive or dead to Japa. I worked my as$ put to raise money to Japa. I have state here before that I used to work 8am-5pm in one hospital and 5pm-8am in another hospital to save to Japa. So it’s not loan refund. What actually made me to check LemFi statement was that, there is this family of mine who asked me for money last month and I didn’t any because I just moved to a new house. Those who live in the UK would understand that one has to pay a holding deposit plus the rent for that month coupled with purchase of some other things. In addition the holding deposit from my previous landlord has not been release, so it was a huge spending month. Seeing N13m in the statement shocked me and I realized I need to zip up."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady abroad shares how much she sent back home

@enyola said:

"N13.5m pere in 2.5yrs? Even me that I’m not abroad done run pass this figure in 2.5yrs locally."

@FFlowzzzz said:

"It's not only a car, they should ask for your kidney and heart ni. Takers have no boundary!! All they know is take, take, and take!!!"

