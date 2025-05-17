A clip making the rounds online has shown how a brave man rescued a baby during a building fire in Lagos State

The unidentified man heroically held on to the baby while hanging from a balcony of the affected building

People who watched the clip criticised the person who recorded the clip for failing to assist the man

A video of a man rescuing a baby from a building on fire has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened in Lagos, with the clip making the rounds on social media.

A TikTok page, @news_world_wide2025, shared the clip, appreciating God. The clip was captioned:

"My vocabulary has failed me. Even if I have a million thongs, I still can’t thank you enough my God. Thank the Lord."

In the clip Legit.ng sighted, the man held on to the baby with one hand while hanging from a balcony of the engulfed building with his other hand.

Firefighters would later appear on the scene to put out the fire.

The man's heroic display earned him the admiration of people.

People react to viral fire incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

Jesus baby said:

"Social media has done alot to of harm to this generation,the person that was supposed to assist the man and the child was business videoing 💔I thank God that the man and the baby were safe."

dubaipikin 💫👑 said:

"I know the pain 😭😭 no Life Lost 💪❤️Before I promoted myself OH Lord go before me🙏 let's every merciful seconds type be faithful."

Tessy B said:

"Thank you father lord for the gift of life im crying because i use to lock my kids inside why i ran to look for money feed lord pls protect my kid for."

Becca bella said:

"This was almost my fate this Thursday, but The bravery mind God gave me to a throw out the burning gas cylinder is still unimaginable and how I almost fainted after before people gathered to help."

miemie❤️ said:

"Who said my god is not a merciful God,thank you Soo much lord ,for saving this family,may ur name be glorified."

Luchi Ezeh said:

"Who was videoing the man when he was carrying the baby with one hand and was hanging the other hand."

⋆｡‧˚ʚStacy🍒ɞ˚‧｡⋆ said:

"Thank you lord🙏… this happened to me and my younger siblings when our parents locked us in and left for a wedding… one guy entered our burning house and threw us from 3 story building while ppl gathered to catch us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an 11-year-old boy who saved his classmate from choking and a woman from fire on the same day had bagged an award in the US.

Man faints as fire burns 2 children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had collapsed and fainted after a fire burnt his two children to death.

Reports indicated that the kids' father, whose name was not disclosed at the time of reporting, collapsed upon learning of the tragedy and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitness accounts disclosed that the fire started when the children were alone in the apartment. Their mother had reportedly locked them inside to step out briefly to purchase some items.

