A Nigerian lady said her salary level improved significantly after she decided to travel abroad and work

The lady who lives in the UK said her first salary as a masters degree holder in Nigeria was N70,000

However, she said when she moved abroad, her salary improved significantly, such that she felt valued where she is

A Nigerian lady is glad that she decided to leave her job in Nigeria and move abroad.

According to the lady who shared her japa experience on TikTok, her earnings have improved significantly after she moved abroad.

The lady said she left a job of N500k and moved to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@ada_bekeeeee and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a post she made, @ada_bekeeeee made it clear that she now earns more in the UK, where she lives than when she was working in Nigeria.

She said she was working with a masters degree in Nigeria, and her first salary was pegged at N70,000.

However, when she moved to the UK, her first salary was £41,000 (N84 million), but she did not say if the salary was for a year.

She said:

"First salary as a Master's Degree holder in Naija. N70,000 plus HMO after tax. First salary as a Master's Degree holder in UK: 41k plus other benefits before tax. Go where you're valued."

Some of her followers disagreed with her, noting that Nigeria cannot be compared to the UK since the currencies were different.

She clarified that before leaving Nigeria, she was eventually earning N500k, but now she is able to save N3 million monthly after deductions and expenses.

She said in the comments:

"How many percent of pple in Nigeria earn N1m? If put side by side monthly, 70k naira and £2,700 monthly are not same. I was earning 500k monthly when I left Naija. I would not take a 1m naira job in Nigeria today cos it’s of no value. In the UK, I’m able to save 3 million naira equivalent monthly after all my deductions and spends. I love it here, thank you."

According to her, she works as a digital marketer in the UK.

The lady said her salary became higher after she moved abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@ada_bekeeeee.

Source: UGC

Reactions as lady mentions her earnings abroad

@Barry Adex said:

"Exactly…Same hustle, but the pay abroad actually reflects the effort. Nigeria still has a long way to go."

@Diavoli said:

"Why not put both yearly salary or do you earn £41k per month?"

@B O L O said:

"As a Data Analyst in the UK. Naija be like mental, financial and physical prison within the job space. Last salary in naija was 1.6m per month net, but still nothing compared to the commensurate roles here."

@Alex_Adeagbo said:

"No lies were told …..the difference is clear. You really feel the value of your work more abroad."

Lady gets global talent endorsement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she applied for the UK's global talent endorsement and she got approved in less than one week.

According to the lady named Chison Nwokwu who is into tech, she got the approval from the UK Home Office.

She shared the response she received from the UK Home Office and noted that she is extremely proud of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng