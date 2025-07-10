Lady Gets All Her Male Friends in University For Photoshoot Before Graduating From School
- A video trending online shows some friends in the studio when they were doing their final photoshoot
- The video indicates that there is only one lady among the seven friends and they wanted a final photo
- According to the video, the was the lady in their midst that insisted that they must have a photoshoot before graduating
