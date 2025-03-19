A Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at the hospital

She said she is a qualified nurse but she did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home

Reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who packed her things and relocated home from abroad.

The video was shared on TikTok by the Nigerian lady who said she is a qualified nurse.

In the video posted by @b.b_____, she said she was moving back home to work as a nurse as a nurse the Maitama General Hospital.

She said she was saying goodbye to the UK and welcoming herself back to Nigeria.

However, the lady did not mention that she was already working in the UK before deciding to come back home and work in Abuja.

The video is captioned:

"Relocating back to Nigeria to work as a Nurse in Maitama general Hospital Abuja."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates to Nigeria to work

@Enor said:

"You never relocated to the UK, you just went there for visit, well welcome back shaa."

@Blessed With A Baby Girl said:

"Don't allow anyone gaslight you. 5yrs UK Nurse and I hate it. Please what are your experiences so far?"

@vibez_45 said:

"Or you were ask to leave the country? Just asking respectively."

@Agbalumo said:

"The ones who never left Nigeria are busy asking “are you for real” do you all think living abroad is easy? Most of dem wnt to live abroad wth Nigeria mentality or freedom e nor easy!!"

@chukkyP said:

"From frying pan to... What sort of regression is this? All the best until you hear the cost of sardine."

@Mary Elijah said:

"Home was calling her and she answered."

@gracious said:

"Everyone comes aboard for a purpose, maybe she has achieved her own."

@Lara said:

W"hy did you decide to make this decision, we need a story time."

@BiggieRunthings said:

"If nah truth May God bless you, you will make progress."

@ODINAKACHUKWU said:

"Maybe she just schooled in UK and is coming back to do NYSC."

@obiankejohn said:

"Omo if na me..we die for that uk oo we go no where."

@thecolorhousebrand said:

"It’s her choice, you really don’t know what she has been through."

@God_Is_ThePlug said:

"Welcome back home give Nigeria the best from what you’ve learnt so far."

