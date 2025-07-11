Africa Digital Media Awards

Man Who Reportedly Dropped Big Company, 2 Degrees to Become Reverend Father Holds First Mass
by  Ankrah Shalom
A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a newly ordained Nigerian Catholic priest held his first Mass in Lagos state. Netizens reacted.

