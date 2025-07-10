On his first day in the United Kingdom, a Nigerian man decided to visit his children straight from the airport and their reactions were heartwarming

A video shared on TikTok showed the emotional moment the father reunited with his three children

People were particular about the reaction of his eldest daughter, who broke down in tears on seeing him

It was an emotional family reunion as a Nigerian dad visited his children at their school in the UK after he arrived.

A video shared on the family's TikTok page showed the moment he reunited with his children at their school.

"I want to see how my children will react. I want to see. My first time in the UK. From the airport, I land in their school. I want to see how they will react..." the man said excitedly at the start of the video as he anticipated his kids' arrival.

While his two children rushed and hugged him, causing him to fall to the ground, his eldest daughter burst into tears.

After freeing himself from the grasp of his other two kids, the man had a touching moment with his weeping eldest daughter.

The clip shared via their handle @joyibfamily has garnered over 262k views at the time of this report.

Man's reunion with family melts hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's reunion with his family below:

Dr. J Brown said:

"This shows how every child needs their Dad. For those of you stopping your kids fathers from seeing them have a look at this video."

kumbiaros said:

"Hmmmmm we the association of crying and happy over other people's life, we dey here... Pls dad and mum...no matter what pleaseeessss make it work. These beautiful Children loves you both."

Kelvintyghar99 said:

"Na only papa wey dey try them dey miss like this."

Ayomi said:

"The one crying missed him the most ohh,thank God for journey mercy."

Bayokesh said:

"Don’t evict the man later o. I am happy for your reunions for the sake of this beautiful kids. It’s going to be turf but please bear with this man. You sound genuine as a good mother and wife. Please do not change. God bless."

Bbeautyhairline said:

"Am I the only one smiling and crying with Amanda??"

ami_asedanimi said:

"I will give my children my all ..I will be a responsible father I will support them ..So help me God."

gabby.phuu said:

"I am crying because my grandson's father failed to surprise him like that,even though we moved from Africa to uk so that he can be close to Canada,we came back home Botswana without him seeing the father. He was so sad and disappointed.now he’s angry with him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an abroad-based man had reunited with his daughter in Nigeria after 10 years.

Man overseas reunites with his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based overseas had reunited with his family after 17 years.

In a video, he expressed his gratitude and happiness at seeing his family in good health, hinting that it was the best part of his reunion.

"Congratulations to me. I am so happy to see my family in good health after 17 years abroad. Congratulations to me Am so Happy to see my family in Good health After 17 Years in Abroad," he said.

