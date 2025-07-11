London's Heathrow eyes higher fees for £10bn upgrade
London's Heathrow Airport on Friday said it plans to invest £10 billion ($14 billion) over the next five years in upgrades to boost passenger numbers, largely funded by higher charges to airlines.
A statement said the plans, which are subject to approval by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), would add an additional 10 million passengers per year by 2031 at Europe's busiest airport.
Of the £10 billion, £2 billion will come from shareholders, while the remainder will be financed through higher charges paid by airlines -- costs that are often passed on to passengers.
Heathrow said it plans to increase the fee levied on airlines to an average of £33.26 per passenger.
The CAA, which first needs to agree the plans, has previously asked Heathrow to reduce fees charged to carriers.
"This major infrastructure programme marks Heathrow's most significant transformation in over a decade," said chief executive Thomas Woldbye.
"To compete with global hubs, we must invest," he added.
Heathrow said the upgrades would include faster security and baggage handling, as well as new lounges, shops and restaurants within existing terminals.
Separately, Heathrow recently won UK government backing to build a third runway as it suffers from stretched capacity.
Building that new runway will involve sizeable costs and likely trigger fresh upheaval as environmentalists oppose its construction.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.