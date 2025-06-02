A Nigerian lady proudly showed the nearly completed small one-room self-contain she built from scratch

She celebrated the progress and shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses so far, revealing she has spent over N5 million on construction

Many reacted and congratulated the lady as she said she expected the total cost to reach over N10 million

A Nigerian lady showed the small one-room self-contain that she was building from scratch.

She celebrated as she noted that the building was almost done, showing its construction phase.

A Nigerian lady showed the small uncompleted house she built on a land she bought for N800,000. Photo: @maria1235555555

Source: TikTok

In a video by @maria1235555555 on TikTok, the lady showed the progress of the building.

She said:

“Almost done. Congratulations. Thank God.”

In the comments, the lady shared a breakdown of the expenses she made while building the house to its current stage.

A Nigerian lady shared the total expenses for her nearly completed small building. Photo: @maria1235555555

Source: TikTok

She said:

“100 bags of cement is one million, plus the iron rods 50 is 500 k. That land u see there, I bought it 800k. The zinc 1 nd a half bundle is 750 k. The woods total cost is 230. I paid community development fee 150k.

“Engineer, labour and workmanship cost me over 300k. 3 trucks of sand, 150k. 1 truck of gravel stones cost me 125k. The soak away cost me over 200 k. I have not included other things. I have spent over 5 million on this house. It’s a single room toilet , kitchen and ,bathroom self contained nd am planning to get water, which will cost me over 700k.

"I have to put electricity, the wiring, the doors, the protectors, the windows, the interior, plasma, bedframe, Ac, tiles, paint, toilets nd bathroom, the cabinets, and the pipe for toilets. The pop alone will cost me over 300k. Nd this is almost over 10 m. total.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction trail lady’s small building

@Lady J said:

"The God that do it for you we’ll also do it for me."

@ElderJosh said:

"Money whey you suppose buy Gold keep."

@Aqosuiasunday said:

"God please send me destiny helper to help me finish my small building."

@AMI said:

"Congratulations. I'm next I'm using this sound soon. Amen."

@MHIZ.VICKS said:

"Congratulations. I tap from dis, I will build my own house."

B_bright said:

"As a lady , I give u respect. Congratulations."

@iamvictor said:

"Congrats to you. May God also do am for me in the name of Jesus."

@DE-GREATPAT-ODOGWU said:

"You deserve some respect to build now in naija na by connection. Congratulations Beloved. You will finish it well and you enter into it."

Doreen Kiwuyo said:

"The God that do it to you!! May listen my nights tears and give me away to do this for my mom."

In related stories, a lady showed the house she built on a half plot of land, while a young man built a small building for himself.

Boy shows off small building he built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed small house.

In a post shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look.

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments.

