A Nigerian lady was excited as she fulfilled her parents' dream of visiting the United Kingdom after many years

In a TikTok video, the lady shared the emotional moment of reuniting with her parents, who wore matching outfits and expressed their joy

She reflected on their sacrifices for her and her siblings, expressing gratitude for being able to bring them to the UK and reunite them with her son

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she brought her parents to the United Kingdom after years.

She stated that coming to the UK was one of her parents’ dreams, and she was happy to be able to fulfil it.

Nigerian lady fulfils parents’ dream as she brings them to UK. Photo: @darmie_gold

Source: TikTok

In a video by @darmie_goldon on TikTok, the lady’s parents, who wore matching outfits, were happy as they reunited.

She wrote on the video:

“Finally fulfilled my parents’ dream after so many years. They sacrificed everything for us so that we would turn out well and live a good life. Left my son with them when I left and they took good care of him. They cried when I went to pick him, they were so fund of him.

“Reuniting with him again and I’m over happy I was able to do this. I was so happy he still recognised them. This is so beautiful. I’m so grateful to God for making this dream come through.”

The video was captioned:

“My parents are here lovelies. I’m not sure I know how exactly to react. I’m happy they are finally here. I have dreamt so much of this day and I’m grateful it has finally come. They have really sacrificed a lot for my siblings and I . God bless every parent for their sacrifice and labour. May they live long to experience better days.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reunites with parents in UK

@NFA said:

"The Joy on my face ehn...Even with the fact that you carried both of them and not leaving Dad at home...chai. You will also live to reap the fruit of your labour."

@Folakemi said:

"I will do this for my mum someday. I know I don't have anything yet. nothing for this kind of wish but I believe in God that it will happen anyhow."

@itprettysarah said:

"God Help me to do this for my parents, and God give my parents long life in good health."

@Doracuzz said:

"Awwww, it’s their matching outfit for me. Well done Dami."

@Ayomiplenty said:

see me crying God please crown my efforts, my parents has tried already, bless me on time so that they can eat the fruits of their labour

julaejewelryco said:

"God, look at d way I’m shedding tears,, God pls help me to do same for my parents."

Lady celebrates as she brings parents to UK. Photo: @darmie_gold

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

Mum shares reason for leaving son in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother in the UK shared why she left her two-year-old son behind in Nigeria after visiting.

In a TikTok video, the woman explained the reasons she took her son to Nigeria and who she left him with.

She opened up about the only regret she had about her decision, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng