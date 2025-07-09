An African-American lady has made public the unexpected results of her DNA test conducted to find her ancestry

According to the lady, she has always been curious to know where she came from, and the result has satisfied her curiosity

The ancestry DNA result showed she is 52% Nigerian and also has a connection with Central and Western Africa

A US citizen of African descent, @theedanniedoll, has shared what she discovered after conducting an ancestry DNA test.

She was amazed by the result she got, noting that she has always been curious to find out her heritage.

An African-American lady discovers she has Nigerian roots. Photo Credit: @theedanniedoll

Source: TikTok

"My DNA 🧬 as an AA.

"I've always been curious when it came to my heritage, what's in your DNA?" she wrote on TikTok.

The ancestry DNA test showed she is 52.9% Nigerian, 28.6% Central African, 13.5% West African, 3.8% Portuguese, and 1.2% Egyptian.

Her DNA result sparked mixed reactions on TikTok, with some people doubting the authenticity of the test.

An African-American lady finds out she is 52% Nigerian. Photo Credit: @theedanniedoll

Source: TikTok

See her DNA test results below:

Lady's DNA ancestry result sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the African-American's DNA result below:

Edges 🙂‍↔️ said:

"Someone found her real father/cousins through this dna thing…. She has thought she’s fully Portuguese, but she’s actually Egyptian."

Melanin ✨ said:

"53% Nigerian is a LOT! If you’ve got Nigerian friends you trust, I’m begging you - go to Nigeria for a few weeks (December is a great time for detty December - go to the village for inner reflection and to the city for partying if you can). I’m Liberian, not Nigerian, but when I went, it was wild, chaotic, and beautiful all at once 😭.

"I went a few years ago w friends - we hit Nigeria, Ghana, then Liberia. One night in Nigeria, we were sitting outside my friend’s house, no generator on yet, just stars and each other. A mix of Liberian, Nigerian, Nigerian American, Black American, Cape Verdean, and Brazilian friends just vibing.

"And I just started crying. So did a few of us (mainly those of us who had never been to Africa until that day). It was something about being there, talking about our goals, how far we’ve come, being treated kindly (minus the swindlers trying to get money out of us lol), and feeling like we were in a place that didn’t make our existence seem like a burden..."

IFE EMPIRE 🌤️ said:

"Your ancestors are from Oyo empire you’re a typical Yoruba babe."

Bryce said:

"That’s the most Nigerian I’ve seen an AA have wow."

foodie fan said:

"52% nigerian, it's mean one of your parents is fully Nigerian."

Callher_NKD said:

"Wow! 52% Nigerian is high given how many families were separated and countries affected that’s a blessing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who conducted an online DNA test to know her ancestry had found out she is from Nigeria.

American businesswoman discovers she's Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American businesswoman had discovered she is from Nigeria after conducting an ancestry DNA test.

From the result she posted, her strongest origins are Nigeria (26%), Mali (19 %), Benin and Togo (10%), and the Western Banku people (8%).

Others are Wales (7%), England and Northwestern Europe (6%), Ivory Coast and Ghana (5%), Cameroon (5%), Senegal (4%), and Central West Africa (4%).

