Rita Edochie has posted a response following Yinka Linc Edochie’s interview with Uche Maduagwu, where the veteran actress was discussed

In her post, Rita laughed heartily at Yinka and shared the reasons behind her response, addressing the comments made about the Edochie family

Fans rallied behind Rita, agreeing with her stance and praising her post, while also taking the opportunity to taunt Yinka over her online rants

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has seemingly responded to Yinka Linc Edochie’s ex-lover, who recently ranted about her in an interview with Uche Maduagwu.

The heartbroken Yinka accused Rita of influencing Linc to distance himself from her due to her involvement with Femi Fani-Kayode.

In her post online, Rita shared a hearty laugh over the interview, using several laughter emojis before addressing any other matters.

She claimed that Yinka was angry at her because she couldn’t comprehend how blessed Rita is. Rita further claimed that Yinka lied about her and built a whole narrative to turn people against her.

Rita's fans show their support

Many of actress Rita’s fans expressed strong support for her, praising her for speaking the truth to Linc.

They referenced the many things Yinka had said about her ex-lover and hailed Rita as the protector of the Edochie family.

Some encouraged her to continue being herself, regardless of the criticism she may face.

See the post here:

What fans said about Rita's post

Reactions have trailed the post of the veteran actress as her fans spoke about it. They also supported her and further taunted Yinka with their comments as seen below:

@chi_beke_chi shared:

"The only warrior of d Edochies fighting all d enemies trying to attack d family.. well done mama victory will come."

@iphy1276 commented:

"ritaedochie keep on bin u.they ll go mad on d Street.No matter d lies they ll tell us,we ll still love you.Na so dey paint Qmay bad but Our God is still fighting for her.God ll always continue to bless n protect you."

@d_excelmothercare_asaba wrote:

"They are under the bus ma'am. Proudly maynation."

@hajiateemah_1 stated:

"Love you beautiful and great mummy. Remain blessed."

@oluchiugoezi stated:

"And their madness will not stop until they enter street. Ndi ara."

@annab_elchinny said:

"The only woman that speaks the truth. I love what you did, thank God you did that self.

Love you Mama

@toscani_exclusivewears shared:

"Na yu fit dem mama , we love yu always. I appreciate the good work you are doing in the Edochie's family."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka's threatening messages to someone surfaced online. In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

She called her ex-lover a coward for ending their relationship and accused him of sharing her number with May Edochie. Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post.

