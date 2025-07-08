A Nigerian lady has stated that she regrets moving back to Nigeria with her parents when she was a child

According to photos she posted online, she and her parents lived abroad before they returned to Nigeria

But she said her father died, and they had to move to Nigeria, but looking back, she cherished the life she had over there

A Nigerian lady said she is not happy that she had to be relocated to Nigeria when she was a child.

According to the lady, she moved back to Nigeria with her family when she was still a child.

The lady said her biggest mistake was moving to Nigeria as a child. Photo credit: X/Iremide.

Source: Twitter

However, looking back, the lady said she cherishes the life she used to have abroad when she was a child.

In her post, the lady, @icedcoffeeoridk, shared old photos of she and her family having a good time abroad.

She captioned the photos:

"Lmao, my biggest mistake was relocating back to Nigeria, honestly."

Many people asked her why her family moved back to Nigeria and she said her father died.

Others told her to go back abroad since she was born there and she said she would move back soon.

Iremide said her father died and she had to be moved to Nigeria. Photo credit: X/Iremide.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as lady regrets moving back to Nigeria

@Mrtybaba said:

"You were a kid, don't be too hard, on yourself."

@ChiefSomorinSnr said:

"We all felt that way at one point or the other."

@LArules07 said:

"People would never really understand the beauty of that first frame and being able to afford it for the family regardless of your income class."

@Adejesu211 said:

"There’s reason for everything my guy. No reason am, just believe say all will be easy for you in Nigeria also. Pele oko mi☺."

@MOJOO2347 said:

"Me too. My biggest mistake is relocating to Nigeria. I remember back then in Manchester,omg I can’t tell the story I’m too emotional. Btw, dm let’s talk about how we’ll relocate back."

@lildebay said:

"Money for ticket dey, make we do arranged marriage first."

@sammie2slimey said:

"Even more painful you still have those memories."

@BadassBillions said:

"How far I get money for plane ticket, how you go carry me along? Make we japa."

@jummycate91 said:

"Relocating back to Nigeria is actually red flag unless you’re citizen of where you’re coming from that you can easily gather your stuff and go back anytime you’re tired of here… so sorry for your dad.. you will find your feet soon ijn."

@Beri_stilldey said:

"Reconsider going back there girly. This country isn’t what you suppose to be up to fr. It’s a whole mess."

Man relocates to America, joins US Military

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who lives in America has come online to celebrate after he purchased his own house and became a landlord.

The man said he had only lived in the United States for 15 months before he was able to purchase the house.

He was seen in a military uniform, suggesting he may be a serving member of the US Armed Forces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng