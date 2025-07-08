A Nigerian lady has shared photos showing the handwritten texts she inscribed on the pages of her chemistry textbook years ago

A heartwarming discovery was made by a Nigerian woman, Sonia Nnadozie, who stumbled upon her old secondary school chemistry textbook.

As she flipped through the pages, she was surprised to find inspirational quotes and messages she wrote years ago.

Lady displays pages of her chemistry textbook

The quotes, which she had penned in her textbook, were meant to motivate her and everyone else to get better.

Sonia Nnadozie shared photos of the handwritten texts on her Instagram page and expressed her awe.

The handwritten texts read:

"What if what you're doing isn't what you were created for? You're greater than your tears. If you're going through hell, don't give up. Why would you want to stop at hell? The devil wouldn't torment you if you weren't worthy. Men were created to lead but what we needed is somebody to lead us more than a teacher. But someone to buy us back from the darkness. You can say he redeemed us. Your car insurance wouldn't save you. Let Jesus take the wheel.

"It's hard but it's worth it. He can wash your crimson stained linen and turn it white. It's not your job to prove your worth to anyone. Do you and add tax. You inspire people who pretend to not even see you. Trust me. Let your presence in the lives of others be like that of water flowing into a barren land ravaged by drought. Give life, show promise and restore hope. If you need a constant daily reminder that you're an epitome of glory then there's a problem."

Reactions as lady displays chemistry textbook

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Cynsmusic said:

"Handwriting is crazy good!"

Lizzyomololala commented:

"This book is nostalgic, I just remembered how I never liked chemistry."

The.umeh said:

"Omg i remember this textbook. I used it in secondary school."

Gbemileke said:

"Ababioooo. This took me down the memory lane. I read this book so much that the first few pages got torn. Good, old, studious me days."

Derinscitytrends commented:

"That was cool But did you use the same shade of black pen although sec school."

Dupsy.bay commented:

"Fun fact, one day in my chemistry lab, I was reading about the author of this same textbook (Osei Yaw Ababio) in the bio page at the back. I saw that he attended University of Ghana, and in that moment I decided I wanted to go to the exact same school. To the glory of God, I attended the school and studied medicine. Graduated over 10 years ago and now practicing medicine in the United States. Seeing your video brings nostalgia and reminds me that indeed God is faithful and dreams do come true."

Wonu_ola01 reacted:

"Na vacation date full my book, and how many more days I have to stay in school for. I was a boarding student."

Koredeajy said:

"I know my comment is late. But here is my word to you. “Keep learning and growing, be wise and courageous. You have a good heart and a sound mind, don’t let anyone or any situation be it from past mistakes or social media infect what you have. You are a value.” Peace."

Vikrown said:

"I no even use the money buy textbooks back then na school 2 I dey go! See my life now."

Dat_ph_boi said:

"The Ababio I used was not this colourful oo from the cover page to the end was black and white. This must be the revised edition."

Blazino17 added:

"For me; Chemistry was a pain in the asss in secondary school because we had a teacher that just reads back the testbook to us and also gives us memory verse to us instead of explaining concepts like a layman for better understanding to us. Nice motivations anyways."

