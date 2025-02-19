A Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on social media after she displayed her handwritten note

She shared her handwriting note while jumping on an X (formerly Twitter) trend involving artists showcasing their handwritings

Many people were blown away by her handwriting, with some stating that it could be mistaken for a computer font

A young lady, identified on X as Chikamso, has caught the attention of internet users after showcasing her handwritten note.

Chikamso flaunted her handwriting while participating in a trending challenge which required artists to post their handwritten notes.

Chikamso, studying mechatronics engineering, posted a page she filled up and her post on X blew up.

At the time of this report, Chikamso's post has amassed over 512k views and 11k likes. People praied her handwriting, describing it as beautiful.

Some people thought Chikamso's handwriting looked like a computer font.

See her handwriting below:

Lady's handwriting marvels people

@IamStanzworld said:

"...And there are folks like me who do not have one particular handwriting.

"Our mood, posture and Biro ink determines our handwriting."

@ezekelechi_2020 said:

"Like na hand write this thing? if were your examiner I might mark your script and score high without acknowledging your nonsense. Your hand writing is superb.❤️"

@VerzWhyt said:

"You look at people's handwriting and you just know that life isn't fair.... Because why????"

@IfiokWilson said:

"Fine handwriting.

"I did notice two spelling errors within a few seconds of scanning. Don't mind me, my eyes are accustomed to finding errors quickly."

@preencepraiz said:

"Kamso, let's grow old together, so you can help write the will for our kids, while I call out looking at you with the brightest smile on my face."

@yomide_naturals said:

"My writing no fit neat laidis for book wey no get lines."

@IwuezeAmarachi said:

"But wait @PromiseEnwelum lehme see the one you were wrting so fast, be like you calm down write this one😭😭."

@DeeLolade said:

"Wait how do you guys do it.

"Do you just write and it appears beautiful ni 😂?"

@King_Imado said:

"How would you cope if a lecturer is detecting? Would your hand writing still remain the same?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his note and challenged people to a handwriting contest.

Doctor trends over his handwriting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian doctor had gone viral because of his handwriting.

The doctor's handwriting found its way to social media after his colleague posted it on TikTok. His colleague shared the handwritten notes of some doctors to show people that not all medics have illegible handwritings.

However, the doctor's handwriting stood out from the mix. People singled out the doctor because his handwriting was the most illegible on the list.

