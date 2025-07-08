A Nigerian lady has gained attention for constructing a new structure in her father’s compound after demolishing his 40-year-old house

In a viral TikTok video, she showed the old building and then the new one, which features zinc walls

Many who saw the new structure were surprised by the use of zinc, with some people preferring the old house

A Nigerian lady, Precious Ubani, got people talking with the new structure she erected in her father’s compound.

She stated that she demolished her father’s 40-year-old building to construct something better.

A Nigerian lady, Precious Ubani, shows the new structure she erected in her father's compound.

In a video by @preciousubani_ on TikTok, the lady showed the former house that was in the compound.

After that, she displayed the new structure that was made with zinc as the walls of the house.

She captioned the video:

“POV: you demolished the house your father built over 40 years ago to erect something even better. He was so proud. Thank you Jesus.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail zinc house lady built

The video went viral on TikTok and had over 3.4 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the building were surprised by the zinc she used in building the house, and some said they preferred the former structure.

@Iam_chrysbel said:

"I understand you sis, you make the zinc house because you’re about to build a better house for him, unfortunately there isn’t a place for them to stay while the construction is going on, may God bless you financially to give them the best, our parents deserve the best."

T.BERNAL said:

"House wey u suppose paint, change roof,windows and some interior. Everything don set."

@etenikangabigail said:

"Sorry just trying to understand, you demolished bricks and built zinc for him ??"

@Scarlett said:

"Hmmmm shey this song no come too much for this zinc? God abeg."

@Aunty Folake🇺🇸

"U for just leave the house the wey e de before. but anyways everybody here tap from ur grace."

@Ajoke couture house, Ilorin said:

"I fast forward the video to see the beautiful house but I need to backward it again to see if I miss a clip. Infact na juju do this one."

@girlbeloxy said:

"That’s a makeshift house, somewhere for them to stay temporarily until the main building is completed ."

@Destie said:

"You for leave Wetin ur papa build ooo."

@Happy_dynasty said:

"To me,this is not the house she’s building, she only built this one so they can stay before the main house is completed. Because the land big."

A Nigerian lady demolishes the house her father built 40 years ago to build something better. Photo: @preciousubani_.

