A funny moment was captured on video when a husband stepped in to halt his wife's energetic performance at an event.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the lady dancing without restraint before her husband intervened.

Moment man sent his wife out of stage over her dance style at event.

Man seemingly disapproves wife's dance style

The video was posted by @pookiedj_busy, who attached a brief description of what happened at the event.

According to him, the husband had arrived to send his wife out of the stage and take her home because of her dance style.

"Wait for the moment her husband came to call her to start going home. You no go lose home training Ke," the video's caption read.

Husband sends wife home over her 'crazy' dance steps at an event.

Reactions as man sends wife home

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Bae said:

"God bless the camera person for not recording the part her hubby came to take her home. You are a good person."

@chocolate_puddy reacted:

"When Una no go allow Una wife commot, why she no go misuse opportunity?"

@Baby~Gift said:

"With the way the drummer fine sef, I go dance throw stunts on top."

@reql.conect said:

"At times we should allow and support people’s moment of happiness bcs you may not really tell what they are going through in the secret, a woman can’t just dance like this except she’s happy married or not I support her moment of happiness."

@WHOLESALE BAG/FOODBOX IN LAGOS reacted:

"Dj busy go make you loose home training make una come ask me."

@Saraphin said:

"Which kind of dance be that sef dem go carry Una go party any little opportunity Una don dey show unaself."

@Victoria Onoja said:

"You wake up one morning then see your wife trending online for this funny dance."

@Fash Interiors reacted:

"The man examine as the drummer Dey look in wife smart man come carry him wife before you hear story that touches the heart."

@LOVED LITTLE said:

"She looks like my secondary school classmate nofisat na so she sef dey do,I’m sure she’s the one."

@Mamah added:

"If u notice she was falling in love with the drummer before her husband killed her vibe."

@lethiswillbedone commented:

"She promised her hubby before marrying her that she will change and he believed her lol."

@Dorathy Dodo added:

"No one is talking about the drummer guy, and his cute smile of satisfaction, knowing that someone enjoys his efforts."

Watch the video below:

Woman scatters dance at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady became the centre of attention at a birthday function after she displayed what many described as marching dance moves.

Dressed in an armless jumpsuit, the lady was everywhere at the same time showcasing some weird dance moves.

