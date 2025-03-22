A Nigerian lady has shared her intriguing WhatsApp chat with a man who slid into her DM to profess his love for her

In his messages, the young man said he loved her personality and promised to pay her a monthly allowance if she accepted to be his girlfriend

However, she rejected his proposal, which caught him off guard and elicited an insulting and derogatory response from him

A Nigerian lady has shared her recent WhatsApp conversation with a suitor who couldn't handle rejection.

The lady revealed how a man named Eric slid into her direct messages, professing his undying love and promising a monthly allowance if she agreed to be his girlfriend.

Lady shares her chat with a man who couldn't take rejection. Photo credit: @bhee_chee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man blasts lady who rejected his love proposal

Eric claimed to have stumbled upon her contact information on a legal consultation page, where he was presumably seeking advice, not romance.

In a series of messages posted by the lady identified as @bhee_chee on TikTok, Eric lavished praise on her, admiring her career focus and soft-spoken nature.

He boasted about his job as a civil engineer at a top firm, assuring her that he could provide for her financially.

Eric's declarations ended in a proposal, where he promised to marry her on the spot if she accepted his offer.

Lady shares how civil engineer insulted her for refusing to date him Photo credit: @bhee_chee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"Good afternoon dear. My name is Eric. I took your number from your legal consultation page. I genuinely want to build a beautiful bond with you. I want you to give us the chance to evolve a genuine relationship. Please dear. I honestly see something special in you, something that makes me think of a beautiful future together. I truly see a wife in you.

"A woman I can share forever happiness with. I'm a civil engineer at a top firm and I can take good care of you. I would pay you monthly to be my girlfriend. I just like the way you are career focused and soft spoken. You are the woman of my dreams. To show you how serious I am, I am ready to marry you once you say yes. Just be my woman. Will you be my girlfriend dear?"

However, the lady was unimpressed by Eric's advances, and she immediately turned down his request, hinting that she was only available for business messages.

"Wait let me get this straight. You went on my legal consultation page to get my phone number. Then you proceed to call and send me a series of messages about 'love' and not 'legal advice'."

She said 'No' to his proposal. Her blunt rejection sparked a harsh response from Eric as his demeanour quickly soured, causing him to hurl an insult at her.

He replied:

"You are very stupid."

The shocked lady posted the conversation via her TikTok account and expressed her displeasure over the fact that some men can't take rejection.

In her words:

"POV: Some men can't take rejection. This made me cringe so bad. Just because I said no?"

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares chat with suitor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Unique said:

"Any guy approaching me presenting his riches nd achievements is a very big red flag. They think everybody wants their money."

@Marvee said:

"E shock me oh! That switch up though. That’s how they be switching up after you get married."

@Itunz said:

"Wow just No and the next thing is insult wow see who dey in love. He just wants a trophy girl."

@Ade said:

"It's the dangling "marriage" as if you're supposed to jump at him because of that."

@kimjoy360 said:

"Exactly what happened to me, it’s so sad that people didn’t engage in mine. I would have tagged the guy here."

@Ph homemade candles said:

"He wan use marriage nack. He think say every women are gullible. That's why they get angry when ever a woman say she doesn't want to marry."

@_chiioma_ added:

"Omo, I Dey see something for my business page, one insulted me yesterday and I no gree for am o told him I won’t block him, I’m going to use one straight to cuss him till he blocks me."

Lady shares chat with romantic Igbo man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy Nigerian lady shared her WhatsApp chat with her new man who always spoils her with financial gifts.

In her TikTok post, she shared a screenshot of a N1 million credit alert, which her partner had sent her to buy things she needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng